BlackLivesMatter TO Co-Founder Says Whites Are “Genetic Defects” to Be “Wiped Out”

A Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder, Yusra Khogali, said Quebec is a “white supremacist colony” and Trudeau is a “coward” at a recent “rally”. Justin Trudeau, she said is “hypocrite”, a “liar” and a “white supremacist terrorist”.

Khogali and her BLM are the black version of the KKK but apparently that’s okay.

Trudeau is actually the liberal poster boy who also serves as the Canadian loon appeaser.

Khogali is a black supremacist, a eugenicist who never strays from her message.

In April 2016 Khogali tweeted, “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz Plz Plz.”

Khogali’s view is that white people are “recessive genetic defects”. She once mused about how the race could be “wiped out” according to a post on what appears to be her Facebook page.

She’s a stitch, isn’t she?

In 2015, Khogali appears to have posted on Facebook:

“whiteness is not humxness,” the statement begins. “infact, white skin is sub-humxn.” The post goes on to present a genetics-based argument centred on melanin and enzyme.

“white ppl are recessive genetic defects. this is factual,” the post reads towards the end. “white ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect their survival as a people because all they can do is produce themselves. black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”