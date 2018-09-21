Blasey-Ford Makes Her Demands, Trump Throws Out a Challenge

USA Today posted Christine Blasey Ford’s conditions for testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Specifically, Ford is demanding the following before she agrees to testify on her own behalf regarding her dubious 11th-hour allegations:

No decisions have been made on if Ford’s requests will be honored. These are the conditions she is asking for, according to the Senate aides.

Ford wants Kavanaugh to testify first and then she will tell her story to the committee, a committee staffer said. That request, though, was unlikely to pass muster because it isn’t normal practice to have someone who is accused of something testify first and not be able to respond to claims.

She doesn’t want Kavanaugh to be in the room when she is. [That was never going to be the case]

Ford wants to be questioned by senators, not a special counsel. Multiple news reports on Thursday indicated a female special counsel was being considered to questioning Ford instead of the committee.

She wants a single photographer in the room.

Ford requested additional safety measures. Her attorney says she’s received a number of death threats.

She said she is willing to testify at earliest on Thursday.

She has requested that Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge be subpoenaed to testify, a move that a committee staffer said was unlikely because it is not traditional for a committee to subpoena for nominations. Ford says Judge was in the room, but Judge has denied the incident took place when they were all high school students.

The accuser is supposed to go first. How else does he respond to her claims?

For 800 years, Western civilizations have determined that an accused person should be questioned after the accuser. But Democrats want to abort that too. They’re insisting Kavanaugh testify before Ford. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 21, 2018

Kavanaugh Latest: •Kavanaugh:

—4 straight days of WH meetings

—Ready to appear Mon. •Grassley (R-IA):

—Wanted info from Ford by 10 AM today in order to testify Mon. •Ford Lawyer:

—In talks w/ Judiciary Committee

—Wants fair terms, Ford’s safety ensured

—Reported requests 👇 pic.twitter.com/VPJ607ZeD7 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) September 21, 2018

Trump threw our a challenge to Ms. Blasey Ford

President Trump once again defended his Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in a Twitter post Friday morning, and condemned the left for their attempts to “destroy and delay” the confirmation process.

The president threw out a challenge to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”, he wrote.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018