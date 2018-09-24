Blasey-Ford’s Legal Team Added Another Operative

Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser Mrs. Christine Blasey Ford hired Michael Bromwich, a lawyer representing fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

His work began to generate notice during the Iran Contra investigation. He was the Associate Counsel who prosecuted Oliver North.

Bromwich also heads a consulting firm that specializes in crisis and government investigation communications. He is a believer of the leftist ideology.

CNN Justice Department reporter Laura Jarrett, the daughter of Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett, broke the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter. She made note of the fact that he also represents disgraced Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Bromwich resigned from his law firm to represent Blasey.

You can only imagine the big money behind Blasey-Ford. What if they are planning to sue the Senate Judiciary if they vote for confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh? In the least, they will batter and try to destroy Judge Kavanaugh.

News – former DOJ inspector general Michael Bromwich has joined Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team. (Note he also represents former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe). He has just resigned from his law firm effective immediately in light of objections within the partnership. — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) September 22, 2018

The Democrat operative said he is “honored” to be working with [hard-left, Soros-tied activist] attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks. Bromwich has deep expertise in legal issues arising from sexual misconduct.

HE’S AN OPERATIVE

In addition to working as a prosecutor in the Iran Contra affair, he was the Justice Department’s Inspector General under Clinton. During the Obama administration, he served as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Bromwich is another Clinton-Obama operative.

For his part, Kavanaugh has been cloistered inside the White House for much of the week, calling lawmakers and drafting answers in advance of next week’s hearing. Administration officials have staged mock hearings for Kavanaugh, grilling him about his conduct in high school and personal sexual inclinations, according to The Washington Post.

The judge has retained his own attorney, Beth Wilkinson, to advise and represent him.

It will be a shock if Blasey-Ford shows up, but if she does, how well will she be questioned? One thing is certain, Judge Kavanaugh will be pilloried. He is the one with courage and he is the victim.

ANOTHER OPERATIVE IS RICKKI SEIDMAN