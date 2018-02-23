BLOCKBUSTER! Most Corrupt Police Get Placed in Schools Like Stoneman High

A horrific story of corruption in the police department and schools of Broward County will shock Americans and blow the lid off the Stoneman High massacre. If true, the most corrupt officers are placed in the schools of Miami-Dade and Broward County schools. The revelations about the inaction of Officer Scott Peterson are MUCH more significant in light of this report.
The investigator who uncovered the corruption has detailed the facts at great length, including documentation, at The Last Refuge. I urge people to read it. The information and documents are placed in numbered, reader-friendly order.
We cannot confirm this story but this is calling out for Sharyl Attkisson. The author is eager to provide all documentation necessary to anyone who wants to sue as long as the goal is to take down the entire corrupt system.
One thing that struck me, in addition to the armed deputy remaining outside while the shooting went on, is the fact that Superintendent Reince claimed he had no warning or knowledge of Nikolas Cruz being a danger. That, in fact, was a blatant and provable lie.
- An armed deputy stood outside while the killer murdered children and two staff members.
2. The author of the investigation at The Last Refuge spent 18 months investigating in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and came upon it accidentally.
3. The Broward County School Board and District Superintendent entered into a political agreement with Broward County Law enforcement officials to stop arresting students for crimes.
4. The motive was to improve their statistics and bring in grant funds.
5. They entered into this plan in Miami-Dade which Broward mimicked exactly:
6. This was a well-planned effort:
Broward Co Collaborative Agreement on School Discipline – MOU by The Conservative Treehouse on Scribd
7. The plan violated the law. Police were not checking illegal behavior in order to produce specific outcomes. The money began pouring in from grants in response to their “successes”.
8. At first, misdemeanors were excused, but, eventually, felonies, including armed robberies, assaults and worse were overlooked.
9. The need to continually show improvement led to far worse crimes being ignored, and police had to hide crimes and evidence. People couldn’t get their lost goods back or police would have to explain how they got it. The evidence was stored in lockers. Police whistleblowers showed the evidence to the investigator.
10. There was an investigation thanks to the whistleblowers. It was buried by their friends in the media.
11. It’s almost impossible for students in Miami-Dade and Broward to get arrested.
12. Eventually, gangs saw that student were not getting arrested and used them to commit crimes.
13. Crimes were even timed with the reporting process with the most serious crimes timed for the end of the reporting process to affect the data collection.
14. The cops familiar with the corrupt process and most willing to manipulate it are the ones placed in the schools. In other words, the worst cops are in the schools.
15. Those “School Cops” also have special privileges. It’s a great gig. They get free “on campus” housing close to the schools they are assigned to etc. They’re crooked as hell and the criminal kids how just how to play them. It’s a game. Also an open secret, The Last Refuge reports.
16. Internal Affairs investigated but nothing changed because the politics never changed. The entire fraud grew out of Eric Holder’s helpful discipline by race policies.
The timeline adds to the evidence:
Broward wants to end the so-called school-to-prison pipeline as the social engineers defined it. They set up this program.
The program is praised.
The program continues. The school is still chasing grants with worse and worse crimes excused.
Armed deputy cowered as the killer rampaged through the school.
Entirely predictable.
TAKEAWAYS
IN CONCLUSION: The Last Refuge investigator writes: I will give testimony, provide names, outline dates, and give all prior records to any lawyer for use in a wrongful death lawsuit – so long as their intent would be to financially ruin the entire system and personally bankrupt the participants.
FINALLY, it is important to note that CNN is minimizing the deputy’s guilt in doing NOTHING to stop the murders. They are using it to show concealed carry would not have mattered.
The NY Times offered excuses such as all the other officers acted heroically according to the Sheriff [though there is no evidence of that]. The Times then blathered about irrelevant mental health information and quoted one student who said Nikolas Cruz wasn’t much of a presence.
This is a time line of problems with Cruz, from the The Conservative Treehouse…………………….
Feb. 5, 2016: A Broward Sheriffs Office deputy is told by an anonymous caller that Nikolas Cruz, then 17, had threatened on Instagram to shoot up his school and posted a photo of himself with guns. The information is forwarded to BSO Deputy Scot Peterson, a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Sept. 23, 2016: A peer counselor reports to Peterson that Cruz had possibly ingested gasoline in a suicide attempt, was cutting himself and wanted to buy a gun. A mental health counselor advises against involuntarily committing Cruz. The high school says it will conduct a threat assessment.
Sept. 28, 2016: An investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families rules Cruz is stable, despite fresh cuts on his arms. His mother, Lynda Cruz, says in the past he wrote a racial slur against African Americans on his book bag and had recently talked of buying firearms.
Sept. 24, 2017: A YouTube user named nikolas cruz posts a comment stating he wants to become a professional school shooter. The comment is reported to the FBI in Mississippi, which fails to make the connection to Cruz in South Florida.
Nov. 1, 2017: Katherine Blaine, Lynda Cruzs cousin, calls BSO to report that Nikolas Cruz had weapons and asks that police recover them. A close family friend agrees to take the firearms, according to BSO.
Nov. 29, 2017: The Palm Beach County family that took in Cruz after the death of his mother calls the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office to report a fight between him and their son, 22. A member of the family says that Cruz had threatened to get his gun and come back and that he has put the gun to others heads in the past. The family does not want him arrested once he calms down.
Nov. 30, 2017: A caller from Massachusetts calls BSO to report that Cruz is collecting guns and knives and could be a school shooter in the making. A BSO deputy advises the caller to contact the Palm Beach sheriff.
Jan. 5, 2018: A caller to the FBIs tip line reports that Cruz has a desire to kill people and could potentially conduct a school shooting. The information is never passed on to the FBIs office in Miami.
Feb. 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz attacks Stoneman Douglas High. Peterson, the schools resource officer, Scot Peterson, draws his gun outside the building where Cruz is shooting students and staff. He does not enter.
That timeline is from an article dated yesterday in the Miami Herald.
Yeah the Miami Herald posted the timeline yesterday, so whats your point!
I endured the Keystone Cop antics of another FL Sheriff Department. I shudder to estimate how much that cost me in cash until injury forced me to leave. Ignorance, incompetence was the order of the day.