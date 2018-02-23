BLOCKBUSTER! Most Corrupt Police Get Placed in Schools Like Stoneman High

A horrific story of corruption in the police department and schools of Broward County will shock Americans and blow the lid off the Stoneman High massacre. If true, the most corrupt officers are placed in the schools of Miami-Dade and Broward County schools. The revelations about the inaction of Officer Scott Peterson are MUCH more significant in light of this report.

The investigator who uncovered the corruption has detailed the facts at great length, including documentation, at The Last Refuge. I urge people to read it. The information and documents are placed in numbered, reader-friendly order.

We cannot confirm this story but this is calling out for Sharyl Attkisson. The author is eager to provide all documentation necessary to anyone who wants to sue as long as the goal is to take down the entire corrupt system.

One thing that struck me, in addition to the armed deputy remaining outside while the shooting went on, is the fact that Superintendent Reince claimed he had no warning or knowledge of Nikolas Cruz being a danger. That, in fact, was a blatant and provable lie.

SUMMARY

An armed deputy stood outside while the killer murdered children and two staff members.

2. The author of the investigation at The Last Refuge spent 18 months investigating in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and came upon it accidentally.

3. The Broward County School Board and District Superintendent entered into a political agreement with Broward County Law enforcement officials to stop arresting students for crimes.

4. The motive was to improve their statistics and bring in grant funds.

5. They entered into this plan in Miami-Dade which Broward mimicked exactly:

6. This was a well-planned effort:

Broward Co Collaborative Agreement on School Discipline – MOU by The Conservative Treehouse on Scribd

7. The plan violated the law. Police were not checking illegal behavior in order to produce specific outcomes. The money began pouring in from grants in response to their “successes”.

8. At first, misdemeanors were excused, but, eventually, felonies, including armed robberies, assaults and worse were overlooked.

9. The need to continually show improvement led to far worse crimes being ignored, and police had to hide crimes and evidence. People couldn’t get their lost goods back or police would have to explain how they got it. The evidence was stored in lockers. Police whistleblowers showed the evidence to the investigator.

10. There was an investigation thanks to the whistleblowers. It was buried by their friends in the media.

11. It’s almost impossible for students in Miami-Dade and Broward to get arrested.

12. Eventually, gangs saw that student were not getting arrested and used them to commit crimes.

13. Crimes were even timed with the reporting process with the most serious crimes timed for the end of the reporting process to affect the data collection.

14. The cops familiar with the corrupt process and most willing to manipulate it are the ones placed in the schools. In other words, the worst cops are in the schools.

15. Those “School Cops” also have special privileges. It’s a great gig. They get free “on campus” housing close to the schools they are assigned to etc. They’re crooked as hell and the criminal kids how just how to play them. It’s a game. Also an open secret, The Last Refuge reports.

16. Internal Affairs investigated but nothing changed because the politics never changed. The entire fraud grew out of Eric Holder’s helpful discipline by race policies.

The timeline adds to the evidence:

Broward wants to end the so-called school-to-prison pipeline as the social engineers defined it. They set up this program.

The program is praised.

The program continues. The school is still chasing grants with worse and worse crimes excused.

Armed deputy cowered as the killer rampaged through the school.

Entirely predictable.

TAKEAWAYS

IN CONCLUSION: The Last Refuge investigator writes: I will give testimony, provide names, outline dates, and give all prior records to any lawyer for use in a wrongful death lawsuit – so long as their intent would be to financially ruin the entire system and personally bankrupt the participants.

FINALLY, it is important to note that CNN is minimizing the deputy’s guilt in doing NOTHING to stop the murders. They are using it to show concealed carry would not have mattered.

The NY Times offered excuses such as all the other officers acted heroically according to the Sheriff [though there is no evidence of that]. The Times then blathered about irrelevant mental health information and quoted one student who said Nikolas Cruz wasn’t much of a presence.