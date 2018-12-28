Blue Light Flooded the NYC Skyline Last Night, Turning Night Into Day

By
S.Noble
-
0

A transformer exploded at a Con Edison facility in Astoria, Queens, followed by a brief electrical fire at the substation. It sent a beautiful blue light flooding the nighttime sky over New York City Thursday night, turning the night into day. The alien invasion jokes abounded.

The residents in Astoria and Woodside said it was like daytime. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.

