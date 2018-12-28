Blue Light Flooded the NYC Skyline Last Night, Turning Night Into Day

A transformer exploded at a Con Edison facility in Astoria, Queens, followed by a brief electrical fire at the substation. It sent a beautiful blue light flooding the nighttime sky over New York City Thursday night, turning the night into day. The alien invasion jokes abounded.

The residents in Astoria and Woodside said it was like daytime. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.

BREAKING: BLUE LIGHT OVER NEW YORK CITY — Explosion at ConEd Power Plant… https://t.co/kKzJdTFZIA via @YouTube — Jo Tan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JoTan40178004) December 28, 2018

WTH is this blue light?? #ConEd #NYC ConEd plant explosion in Astoria, views from Chelsea. I swore it was extraterrestrial shenanigans pic.twitter.com/PCifVNWZM1 — Louis (@louro20) December 28, 2018

A transformer explosion in Queens sent an eerie blue light flooding the nighttime sky over New York City Thursday night, startling residents. https://t.co/mYAuyGzn0U pic.twitter.com/ZIYJf5CMac — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) December 28, 2018

“No aliens.” The New York City sky was ablaze in an eerie, pulsing blue light Thursday night due to a transformer explosion at an electrical plant. https://t.co/SxrbE1bJjk — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) December 28, 2018

the NYC blue light suddenly went out pic.twitter.com/5EQ9do72J1 — macarena of time (@olekdotorg) December 28, 2018