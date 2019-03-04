Blue States Band Together with Insidious Plan to Win in 2020 & Beyond

The National Popular Vote Compact has been given new life after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said this week that he will sign a bill to have his state become the 12th state along with the District of Columbia to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

We have sounded the alarm bells about this plan to circumvent the Electoral College. The plan uses the Constitution and states’ rights to avoid a constitutional amendment to obliterate the College.

The states making up the compact, which already includes New York, Illinois, and all the New England states except for New Hampshire, would commit to awarding their electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote nationally, regardless of the results in the Electoral College, the Chicago Tribune reports.

It would mean the popular vote would decide the outcome of the election, and they hope to make it happen by 2020.

Without the Electoral College, Americans will be subjects of the liberal states. Small rural areas will have no voice in choosing the President and Vice President.

Currently, the compact has 172 electoral votes from the 12 states that have enacted the legislation: Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, California and the District of Columbia.

Colorado will bring it to 181. They believe that when they hit 270, they will have a pool of votes that will go to whoever wins the popular vote in these states. They will crowd out all the opposition.

THE ROAD TO ONE PARTY RULE

When our country goes to a popular vote, the road to socialism will be swift and merciless.

They need another 12 states and are working on that as we speak.

Unfortunately, over the years, Americans have been dumbed down and have no clue what a popular vote will do to this country.

If they get to 270, there will be lawsuits, but the fact remains this is dangerous. It was concocted by George Soros’s son, although they will tell you it was three businessmen.

THE COMPACT GIVES FEWER PEOPLE THE VOTE

The advocates of the NPVC will tell you it is “one man, one vote.” It is the opposite. It gives fewer people the vote.

The NPV’s greatest threat (or certainly one of them) is that no one candidate has to amass the 270 electoral votes through compromise with states, with other candidates and with voters. The candidate need only achieve a plurality of votes…I said this before but it comes back to me as outstandingly dangerous. If we have two major candidates and the Dems introduce one or two or three fake candidates, the one that gets as little as 21% of the vote will win the popular vote with a plurality and be, according to the Compact, awarded the electoral votes because he wins the popular votes. It tramples our Constitution and ends the Republic. NPV Will: Federalize the vote

Destroy state sovereignty in the Presidential election

Circumvent the Constitution

Disenfranchise voters by giving as few as 11 states the power to decide the election.

It will ignite endless litigation

Reduce voting to the lowest common denominator

Give a handful of states supremacy MORE INFORMATION ON THE LINK The National Popular Vote – 11 States Can Decide the Presidential Election