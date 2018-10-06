Blue Wave, Red Wave? Ask Late Justice Scalia’s Dem Daughter-in-Law

Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed Saturday afternoon in a 50-48 vote after a brutal battle with Democrats waging a war of unsubstantiated allegations and vicious innuendo. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he would do whatever he could to see he is not confirmed upon his nomination.

The Democrats believe the judge’s confirmation will end in a blue wave. Republicans say it will be a red wave after the left’s abominable treatment of the judge. Not only that, they have made it clear that there is no presumption of innocence. Do Americans really want that? We will find that out in 31 days.

If Justice Scalia’s Democrat daughter-in-law Adele Scalia is any barometer of how things will go, there will be a red wave.

Democrat Adele Scalia Reacts to Abuse of Justice Kavanaugh

Justice Scalia’s daughter-in-law Adele is not a conservative or Republican like her father-n-in-law or husband. She is a black woman and an immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago.

“I’ve always considered myself politically moderate: I am unapologetically pro-life, but my views on affirmative action, Black Lives Matter, and gun control made me sympathize strongly with Democratic perspectives and occasionally led to arguments with my husband and father-in-law,” she wrote in an Op-Ed piece published by The Federalist.

After the outrageous treatment of Brett Kavanaugh, she feels a lot differently.

“I have become a unicorn,” Scalia wrote.

“All it took was Democrats’ treatment of Brett Kavanaugh over the last few weeks to turn me into that elusive creature: a minority, immigrant woman who supports Republicans,” the former attorney and stay-at-home mother said.

She found that Democrats are not who they say they are.

“The party that established itself as a champion for the voiceless, powerless, and wrongfully accused, betrayed its values and launched a vicious attack on Kavanaugh that left himvoiceless, powerless, and completely incapable of defending himself,” she wrote.