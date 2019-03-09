Bolshevik Bernie Warns Trump’s the “Most Dangerous Prez” — He’s Right!

Hard-left Bernie Sanders has the youth in this country convinced he’s not a communist, and he will give them the land of plenty, anything their little hearts desire, for free. He is a very dangerous candidate for those reasons. Ironically, he called Donald Trump “the most dangerous President in modern history.” Indeed, Donald Trump is — to the socialist/communist cause.

The angry red diaper baby pushed the economy-killing Medicare for All to the glee of his supporters. He demonized the pharmaceutical industry which has been overall of great benefit for mankind, despite their many flaws.

Bolshevik Bernie called Trump the most “dangerous” president in modern history, but he is confident a socialist/communist will win the election and we will then see the real transformation of the United States into a Venezuelan nightmare.

“Whether you like it or not, this country will pass a Medicare-for-all, single-payer system,” Bernie declared. “Today we say to the partners in crime of the insurance company, the pharmaceutical industry: You will no longer continue to rip off the American people and charge us, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.”

Who in their right mind would want big government controlling matters of life and death with no accountability.

In 2016, Iowa is where the political revolution began. We’re back in Iowa City to complete it. https://t.co/vq1LfjaZRc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 9, 2019

Fox News reported some of the dialogue:

“This is a campaign that not only is going to win the Democratic nomination … that is not only going to defeat Donald Trump — the most dangerous president in modern American history — but this campaign is about more than that,” Sanders, I-Vt., said to a cheering crowd.

The campaign, the senator argued, is “about transforming this country” so that the U.S. “works for all – not just the 1 percent.”

“We will no longer tolerate the greed of Wall Street, the greed of corporate America and the greed of the billionaire class,” Sanders went on to say before specifically calling out the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

This embarrassing clod of a commie is embarrassed by Trump.

“Donald Trump embarrasses us every single day,” Sanders said.

“President Trump, you don’t work for working people when you introduce legislation that would’ve overturned insurance for 32 million people.”

He needs to take his communist ideology and retire to his three homes.