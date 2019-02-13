Bolshevik Dem Ocasio-Cortez Lives in a Luxury Apartment Building

Bug-Eyed Bolshevik Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lived in an apartment her father bought with her partner since 2011 when she graduated. Before that, she lived in lovely upper-class Yorktown since she was five years of age. There is no mortgage on her Bronx apartment.

During the campaign, she falsely claimed her family had to beat back foreclosure on the Bronx apartment but the mortgage was paid off in 2007. Her monthly payments are only between $750 and $1000. She led interviewers to believe her mother had to move to Florida because she couldn’t afford New York City, suggesting they lived in the Bronx. But the home her mother lived in, a second home, was purchased by the father in Yorktown.

The Bolshevik claims to be a poor working class girl and complained bitterly over not receiving a salary in between getting elected and assuming her position.

She ended up moving into a luxury apartment building with a wide array of amenities where rent for even a studio apartment exceeds $2,000 a month. The Washington Free Beacon is not disclosing the exact building Ocasio-Cortez lives in due to safety concerns expressed by her office.

Her office pushed back against the notion that it was hypocritical for Ocasio-Cortez, who has made housing affordability one of her top policy concerns, to move into a luxury building. A spokesman pointed out that her office also uses a car with an “internal combustion engine that runs on fossil fuels,” even though she thinks their use should be eliminated.

In her Green New Deal FAQ, she insisted all those cars had to be eliminated and all buildings in the country rebuilt or retrofitted in ten years.