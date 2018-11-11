BOMBSHELL! Broward Elections Staff Fill Out Blank Ballots

A Broward County Elections staff member saw elections staff filling out blank ballots. They were seriously violating the law. But guess who got fired. They told her/him who reported the crimes to “not come back”.

This is the closest the United States has come to being a Third World nation. Thank the Democrats! They’re the ones who don’t believe in the rule of law. They believe in the rule of emotions. How’s that working out?

We don’t have any more information on this right now, but presumably, someone is investigating.

Affidavit filed by Broward Election’s employee in support of Caldwell lawsuit provides eye witness account of Elections staff filling in blank ballots. When this was reported the employee was fired and told not to come back. #sayfie — Jeff Kottkamp (@JeffKottkamp) November 10, 2018

Senator Marco Rubio said yesterday that someone(s) swore Palm Beach Elections Board staff were redoing ‘damaged’ ballots without witnesses. We don’t know if that’s connected or a separate issue.

A new & troubling allegation has emerged. A statement under penalty of perjury that #PalmBeachCounty filled out new ballots to replace damaged ones without allowing campaign representative to witness the process of creating the new ballot as required by #Florida law — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

MATT CALDWELL SUES

Mr. Kottkamp mentioned the Caldwell lawsuit in his tweet. Matt Caldwell has found himself in the same position as Ron De Santis and Rick Scott, that is, his election is being whittled away by magically appearing ballots. He followed Rick Scott’s path and sued!

Caldwell thought he had edged out a victory in the agricultural commissioner race Tuesday night when he had about a 40,000 vote lead over Democratic candidate Nikki Fried.

But the latest vote count shows Caldwell losing by 3,120 votes to Fried. The difference between the candidates is .04 percent, signaling an automatic recount, and a likely manual recount.

“Over the course of the last two and half days, the Broward supervisor has continued to magically find boxes of ballots that have potentially altered the course of the race,” Caldwell said in an interview Friday. “And after all that time, we still cannot get a straight answer as to where they came from, when they were cast. We just heard there is another magical box of 2,100 ballots they supposedly found here (Friday).”

WHAT DAN BONGINO SAID