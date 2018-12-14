BOMBSHELL! Classified Document Could Exonerate General Mike Flynn

The Hill’s John Solomon revealed a BOMBSHELL on Fox News, pointing to a document held by the Defense Intelligence Agency that could very well exonerate General Mike Flynn.

Solomon said on ‘Hannity’ Thursday night that even President Donald Trump was not aware of it.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered that documents related to Flynn’s FBI interview in 2017 be turned over to him within two days and the two days are up. Perhaps the case will be tossed out.

“Let me say this about Mike Flynn,” Solomon told Fox News host Sean Hannity.“In May 2017, there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United States government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency,” he revealed.

“For 18 months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document,” the investigative journalist said.

“I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn,” Solomon shared. “I don’t believe the president has ever been told about this document. One lawmaker discovered it, but he was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his ability to disclose it.”

He called for an effort to be made to release the document and reveal the information contained within it, in the hopes it could “enlighten” Judge Sullivan.

“I think we all should ask for that declassification,” Solomon said. “Get that out. It may enlighten the judge. It will certainly enlighten the American public.”

Go to social media and demand the DIA release it!