Bombshell! Comey Misled Congress About His Secret Meeting with Obama

FBI Director James Comey held a secret Oval Office meeting with President Barack Obama two weeks before Trump’s inauguration on January 5th. The meeting was mentioned in an email she wrote to herself on January 20th.

Comey appears to have deliberately misled Congress and never mentioned it his June 8 testimony when asked, Daily Caller reported.

Also present at the meeting were deputy AG Sally Yates, Vice President Joe Biden, and Susan Rice.

The topic of the meeting was RussiaGate and the dossier.

DELIBERATELY MISLEADING

Then-FBI Director Jim Comey did not tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about the meeting in his June 8, 2017, testimony. It looks deliberate but he will say he forgot no doubt. He’s a snake.

“President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office,” Rice wrote in an email written the day before the inauguration.

Comey said in his testimony that the Committee only met with Barack Obama twice.

“I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person (and never on the phone) – once in 2015 to discuss law enforcement policy issues and a second time, briefly, for him to say goodbye in late 2016,” Comey’s opening statement read.

The hearing was focused on his firing and RussiaGate.

Susan Rice wrote in the CYA memo that President Obama told the law enforcement team to go “by the book” in the investigation. It seemed to be passing the buck to the peons.

THE RICE LETTER