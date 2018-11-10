BOMBSHELL! Gillum/Nelson Lawyer Tried to Include Non-Citizen Votes

Michael Barnett, chairman of the Palm Beach Republican Party, told TheDCNF that the county’s canvassing board was going through provisional ballots and quickly deciding whether to allow or disallow each.

When they came across a non-citizen, the lawyer for Gillum and Nelson’s team wanted to allow the vote and argued for it. What they should be doing is arresting the illegals who cast ballots.

Marc Elias, a lawyer for Nelson, told TheDCNF: “The lawyer who was present was not someone we had authorized to make such an objection. Non-citizens cannot vote in U.S. elections.”

He didn’t explain why the lawyer, a Mr. Scarola, was representing Nelson’s interests then if he wasn’t authorized.

Sounds like another bull story.

Barry Richard, a lawyer for Gillum, did not immediately make a comment to TheDCNF.

Provisional ballots are being counted for Andrew Gillum who ran against Ron De Santis for Governor and Bill Nelson is running against Rick Scott for Nelson’s senate seat.

The irregularities in these counties have been massive. Elias himself is the Hillary lawyer who managed the Fusion GPS payments for the fake Trump-Russia dossier funded by Hillary’s campaign and her DNC.

Palm Beach County and Broward County have been the sites of significant irregularities.

They tried this in Texas with the DACA.

Currently, three Florida races are headed for a recount.

The race for agriculture commissioner is also headed for a recount. Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell are separated by a scant 0.06 percentage points — a little more than 5,300 votes.

The race for Florida governor is also heading to a recount after unofficial results showed Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis separated by roughly 0.41 points.

That is the reason for all the corruption in all likelihood. They wanted to find enough votes to defeat the Republicans who won. One allegation has the elections board counting non-citizens and rewriting ‘damaged’ ballots.

