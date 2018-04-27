Bombshell House Intelligence Committee Report Released

Bombshell Report on Trump-Russia Ties

The House Intelligence Committee on Friday released its final report on the 2016 election, which found “no evidence” of ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. They did not collude, coordinate or conspired with the Russia government.

“The Committee found no evidence that President Trump’s pre-campaign business dealings formed the basis for collusion during the campaign,” the report stated.

“There is no evidence that Trump associates were involved in the theft or publication of Clinton campaign-related emails, although Trump associates had numerous ill-advised contacts with WikiLeaks,” it added. The Trump Tower meeting for example.

“The committee also found that the Clinton campaign and the DNC, using a series of cutouts and intermediaries to obscure their roles, paid for opposition research on Trump obtained from Russian sources, including a litany of claims by high-ranking current and former Russian government officials,” the report stated.

The dossier was then reportedly passed on to officials in the Justice Department who used it to help obtain a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

The report, written by Republicans on the committee, did criticize “poor judgment and ill-considered actions” by Trump’s campaign as well as the campaign run by Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“While the Committee found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government, the investigation did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns,” the report said.

The Intelligence Community Redacted Key Information

Rep. Mike Conway (R-Texas), the top Republican on the committee leading the investigation, announced the report’s release while expressing profound disappointment at how much of the report was redacted by the intelligence community.

“When we started this investigation, we set out to give the American people the answers to the questions they’ve been asking and we promised to be as transparent as possible in our final report,” he said. “I don’t believe the information we’re releasing today meets that standard, which is why my team and I will continue to challenge the IC’s many unnecessary redactions with the hopes of releasing more of the report in the coming months.”

That is because the DoJ won’t tell the public a thing. Why is that?

End this damn thing and let the President do his job? He doesn’t even have his staff appointed because of the obstructionist Democrats under Chuckie Schumer.

