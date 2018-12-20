BOMBSHELL! McCain’s Closest Aide Gave the Dossier to BuzzFeed

Thanks to an opinion written by U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in the BuzzFeed lawsuit, we now know that John McCain, who admitted to giving the fake dossier to the FBI, was involved in leaking it to BuzzFeed via his closest aide David Kramer, a Democrat.

We also know that Paul Ryan lied about having an early copy.

The late Arizona senator played dumb on matters related to the dossier, including its dissemination. It was first leaked to BuzzFeed. They were the only one of many ‘news’ outlets that agreed to publish the false document. McCain’s aide gave it to them and vouched for it.

Trump-hating McCain was a source for the dossier leak, and the document was heavily used to obtain a spy warrant on a former Trump campaign official. The dossier has also been exploited to damage the President’s reputation severely. McCain LIED about his involvement.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain’s top associate, David Kramer, shared a copy of the unverified, salacious opposition research dossier with BuzzFeed, alleging that Russians had compromising material on President Trump, according to the bombshell federal court filing Wednesday.

Kramer also went to collect the dossier in Surrey, England but McCain said he only gave it to the FBI and his involvement ended there.

DOSSIER REPORTERS ADMIT THE DOCUMENT IS ‘LIKELY FALSE’

Two reporters heavily involved in promoting the dossier and harming the President said this past weekend that the so-called ‘dossier’ was a fraud. Yahoo reporter Michael Isikoff and reporter/author Greg Miller now say the document was a fraud and they knew it all along.

Jim Comey admitted the dossier was never verified either before, during, or after it was used and publicized. He said he also didn’t care where it came from, although it was the brainchild of Donald Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

It is important to mention that on four occasions, the FBI incorrectly suggested to the FISA court that the Yahoo reporter, Michael Isikoff, had written an article that provided an independent basis to surveil Page — even though London court records revealed Isikoff was, in fact, relying on the leaks from the dossier’s author. (Page, who has not been charged with wrongdoing, is now suing the DNC for defamation.)

Isikoff admitted this week that the dossier is “likely false”. He’s trying to save his skunky reputation.

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

Fox News reported that David Kramer had been briefed on the dossier written by British ex-spy Christopher Steele in late November 2016 in Surrey, England. He met with Steele on November 28th and later obtained the dossier from him. Kramer then met with Buzzfeed reporter Ken Bensinger on Dec. 29, 2016 at the McCain Institute.

There, “Kramer reviewed with Bensinger what he knew about the dossier and explained that he took the allegations seriously.” Then, Kramer showed Bensinger the dossier and purportedly informed him that “some of the information was unverified.”

Bensinger left his meeting “with copies of all seventeen memos” authored by Steele and promptly took the compiled dossier to Mark Schoofs, BuzzFeed’s senior editor in charge of investigative reporting. Buzzfeed published an article entitled “These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties to Russia” that included the 35-page dossier on January 10, 2017, shortly after a CNN report revealed the dossier’s existence.

Kramer invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before House Republicans about his handling of the dossier.

RYAN AND MCCAIN LIED?

Paul Ryan’s Chief of Staff Jim Burks knew about all of this at that time, but they DENIED IT.

McCain acknowledged giving the dossier to the FBI. But, until Wednesday, it remained a mystery what role, if any, his associates might have played in the dossier leaking to the media shortly

The new revelations were contained in an opinion authored by U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro. The ruling granted Buzzfeed’s motion for summary judgment in a defamation action brought by a global corporation based in Luxembourg, XBT Holdings.

The statements about Kramer and McCain’s activities were contained in Buzzfeed’s unsealed motion for summary judgment, which Ungaro cited extensively in his ruling.

McCain had strenuously denied — LIED? — being the source for Buzzfeed after it published the dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.