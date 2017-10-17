Bombshell: Obama Admin Colluded with Russia on Sale of U.S. Uranium Mine?

In 2009, the FBI knew all about a Russian bribery, extortion, and money laundering plot concocted at the highest levels of the Kremlin intended to give Vladimir Putin increased control of nuclear materials and access to U.S. nuclear materials. They knew it before two deals went through giving Putin what he wanted but the FBI and DoJ did not reveal the information to people involved in signing off on the deal.

FBI involvement in this Russia scheme took place in 2009 before the Uranium One mine (and 20% of the U.S. uranium) was sold to Russia and before Russia’s state-owned Rosatom in 2010 was allowed to expand its sales of uranium inside the U.S. through its Tenex subsidiary.

The FBI knew about it all and never publicized it before then-president Obama signed off. Ronald Hosko, who served as the assistant FBI director in charge of criminal cases when the investigation was underway, told The Hill he was never briefed.

Likewise, former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who chaired the House Intelligence Committee during the time the FBI probe was being conducted, told The Hill that he had never been told anything about the Russian nuclear corruption case even though many fellow lawmakers had serious concerns about the Obama administration’s approval of the Uranium One deal.

In the first case of the sale of the Uranium One mine — which eventually fueled the Clinton Foundation with over a hundred million dollars and lined Bill Clinton’s pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars — Russia set up a scheme to control the U.S. atomic energy business. From The Hill:

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews.

Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show.

In the second case of potential collusion, before the Rosatom deal, Tenex could only sell Russian uranium gleaned from decommissioned nuclear weapons, part of the US attempts to incentivize Moscow into cannibalizing its nukes.

A new deal with Tenex gave Moscow leverage in the U.S. nuclear market and created serious security concerns.

The FBI and their parent, the DoJ under Eric Holder, kept it secret from everyone and let the investigation drag on for about four more years, leaving Congress and the American public in the dark.

This has been getting little play in the press but the grammatically incorrect Facebook ads out of a troll farm in Macedonia is a headliner.

The Obama administration and the Clintons have repeatedly defended their actions, claiming their was no evidence of wrongdoing or threats to national security. However, it is not the case that there was no wrongdoing or there was no threat to national security and the attorney general at the time, Eric Holder, was involved in the investigation and the sale of the mine.

The Obama administration also let the rooster into the hen house.

Vadim Mikerin was a director of Rosatom’s Tenex in Moscow since the early 2000s, where he oversaw Rosatom’s nuclear collaboration with the United States and he was granted a visa by the Obama administration in 2010 to open Rosatom’s new American arm (Tenam). This was while the FBI was investigating.

In evidentiary affidavits signed in 2014 and 2015, the Energy Department testified about the scheme.

Ultimately, this investigation was supervised by the current deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and then-assistant FBI director Andrew McCabe who is currently under investigation for possible corruption in the funding of his wife’s failed congressional bid. Rosenstein is overseer of the Trump-Russia and Russia-election investigation.

The DoJ and the FBI never took credit which raises suspicions of a cover up since this was a solved crime of enormous proportions. In fact, they barely mentioned it.

The only public statement occurred a year later when the Justice Department put out a little-noticed press release in August 2015, just days before Labor Day. The release noted that the various defendants had reached plea deals….

…The lack of fanfare left many key players in Washington with no inkling that a major Russian nuclear corruption scheme with serious national security implications had been uncovered.

Either as a result of sheer stupidity, greed, or deliberate collusion with the Kremlin, the Obama administration signed off on two deals made possible by a corrupt Russian scheme. The Clintons got richer, Putin got what he wanted, and it was all kept hush-hush.