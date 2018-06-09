Bombshell! Official Admits Iran Facilitated 9/11 Terror Attacks

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, the international affairs assistant in the Iranian judiciary, admitted Iran facilitated the travel of 9/11 terrorists so they could carry out their attacks in the United States in 2001.

On May 30, in an interview on Iranian state TV, Larijani narrated the details of the Iranian regime’s relations with al-Qaeda and how the Iranian intelligence supervised the passage and relocation of al-Qaeda members in Iran.

Larijani said: “The lengthy report of the 9/11 commission which was headed by figures like Lee Hamilton and others mentioned in pages 240 and 241, i.e. in two or three pages, queries Iran’s role in the issue (and said that) a group of reports stated that al-Qaeda members who wanted to go to Saudi Arabia and other countries like Afghanistan or others and who entered Iranian territories by land or by air asked the Iranian authorities not to stamp their passports (and told them) that if the Saudi government knows they’ve come to Iran, it will prosecute them.”

“Our government agreed not to stamp the passports of some of them because they were on transit flights for two hours, and they were resuming their flights without having their passports stamped. However their movements were under the complete supervision of the Iranian intelligence,” he added.

Larijani said the US took this as evidence of Iran’s involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks and fined Iran billions of dollars.

CONFIRMATION OF IRAN’S INVOLVEMENT

Larijani confirmed that al-Qaeda members were in permanent contact with Iran’s intelligence ministry and that they used Iran in their flights to Afghanistan and other countries.

The Iranian embassies in London and in Berlin also facilitated the planning and execution of the attacks.

A federal judge ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars to families of 9/11 victims last month after determining the Iranian government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran are partially culpable for the attacks.

The bin Laden documents seized during the raid of his hideout which ended in his death revealed his ties to Iran. Among the 470,000 documents seized, 19 pages were specifically on the prominent ties with Iran.

Bin Laden was a Sunni Muslim and Iranians are Shia. They often war against each other but America is the common enemy. They will readily join forces to destroy the USA.