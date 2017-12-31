“Bombshell” Tale of How Russia-Trump Conspiracy Began Is Already Discredited

The fake dossier appears to have been used to launch the Russia-Trump collusion investigation, but we don’t know for certain. Intelligence agencies will not answer the simple question of whether or not they used the dossier to get the FISA warrant and spy on the Trump campaign.

The NY Times reported a “bombshell” leak Saturday that it wasn’t the dossier after-all which initiated the spying on the Trump campaign. It was a drunk volunteer George Papadopoulos who set in motion the ‘Russian collusion’ investigation.

The story now goes that an inebriated Papadopoulos told Australia’s top diplomat in Britain that Moscow had thousands of emails threatening to embarrass Mrs. Clinton. How much Papdopoulos said is “unclear”.

This allegedly vital information sat around for two months. After the DNC leaks, Australian officials passed it on to American counterparts.

The story really needs investigation because it’s full of holes. The timeline doesn’t work for one thing. The joint analysis report by the Comey, Clapper, Brennan triumvirate mentions nothing about Papadopoulos.

The Last Refuge has some interesting questions that need answering.

3.) [@maggieNYT ] ABC in Australia is reporting it was Alexander Downer (Australian High Commissioner to UK) who then let counterparts in US know that George Papadopolous was talking about the Sidney Blumental hack via Clinton Emails. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

He also mentions that it lacks common sense to think Papadopoulos is so important the FBI had to open an investigation of this magnitude.

This leak about George Papadopoulos occurred when no questions about him have been answered under oath. It was leaked by some people very high up in the government to the New York Times. Is this how we do business now?

This is corruption.

Rep. Ron DeSantis largely trashed the entire story:

“I think what they’re [FBI/DoJ] doing is resisting but then actually leaking certain facts to the media. There was just an article in The New York Times yesterday where they’re leaking about this Papadopoulos which actually conflicts with the previous stories and is not anything anyone can say under oath on the record to us. You look at that and say, “Ok you’re not willing to answer Congress’s questions under oath but you’ll leak things to the media?” That is not the way this is supposed to work!”