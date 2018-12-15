BOMBSHELL! Texas Judge Strikes Down Obamacare as Unconstitutional

The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, was struck down by Texas Judge Reed O’Connor on Friday, during the six-week enrollment period. He ruled the law cannot stand on the grounds that its mandate requiring people to buy health insurance is unconstitutional and the rest of the law cannot stand without it.

The NY Times reports:

The ruling was on a lawsuit filed this year by a group of Republican governors and state attorneys general. A group of intervening states led by Democrats promised to appeal the decision, which will most likely not have any immediate effect. But it will almost certainly make its way to the Supreme Court, threatening the survival of the landmark health law and, with it, health coverage for millions of Americans, protections for people with pre-existing conditions and much more.

In his ruling on Friday, Judge Reed O’Connor of the Federal District Court in Fort Worth said that the individual mandate requiring people to have health insurance “can no longer be sustained as an exercise of Congress’s tax power.”

Accordingly, Judge O’Connor, a George W. Bush appointee said that “the individual mandate is unconstitutional” and the remaining provisions of the Affordable Care Act are invalid.

The NY Times is disingenuous in their reporting. The GOP has no interest in taking away protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

The President tweeted, As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster! Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done!

Wow, but not surprisingly, ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The future of Obamacare is in jeopardy.