Bombshell! WaPo’s Khashoggi Was a Propagandist for Terror-Tied Nation

The Washington Post admitted in an article that Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi embassy in Turkey, was writing propaganda for a Qatar-funded organization. Qatar is Saudi Arabia’s enemy. They’re no friends to the U.S. or Israel either.

Khashoggi was a foreign agent indoctrinating Americans. The purpose was to turn U.S. policy against Saudi Arabia and in favor of The Muslim Brotherhood.

The Post wrote on December 21:

“Text messages between Khashoggi and an executive at Qatar Foundation International show that the executive, Maggie Mitchell Salem, at times shaped the columns he submitted to The Washington Post, proposing topics, drafting material and prodding him to take a harder line against the Saudi government. Khashoggi also appears to have relied on a researcher and translator affiliated with the organization, which promotes Arabic-language education in the United States.”

TRUMP WAS RIGHT, WAPO IS CORRUPT

At this point, let’s point out that Trump was right again. He made the correct moves on this issue and stuck by Saudi Arabia.

Keep in mind that The Washington Post martyred Khashoggi knowing he was Muslim Brotherhood and had been a friend of Osama bin Laden’s. The Post also knew of Khashoggi’s deep Qatar connections and are claiming they didn’t know he was an influencer for the nation, despite his constant anti-Saudi op-eds. He wrote anti-Trump pieces also.

Khashoggi was an anti-American Islamist whose goal was to destroy our relationship with the Saudi kingdom.

This story was buried in the pre-Christmas weekend flurry of stories. The Washington Post was either incompetent in tying the Khashoggi stories to Qatar, was so enamored with the Trump hate they couldn’t see, or they KNEW and were doing the business of the terror-prone nation.

Turkey, Qatar, and Iran are deep allies against Israel and didn’t want their chief spin doctor murdered while he was so useful.

THE ROLE KHASHOGGI PLAYED

The Federalist’s reliable sources said they found wire transfers from Qatar in Khashoggi’s apartment in Turkey.

With the security studies group, the Federalist exposes the shocking role played out in the bowels of The Washington Post. Khashoggi was never a journalist, but a highly-partisan operative. He worked with a handler to put out propaganda at the behest of the Emirate of Qatar.

The Post further used his brutal death to demonize conservatives, the President, and Saudi Arabia.

THE INFLUENCER’S HELPERS

The goal was partly to end the Saudi war in Yemen, end the arms sales, cause a break in US-Saudi relations, and damage or depose the Crown Prince. It was all indoctrination and propaganda for terrorists in the Brotherhood. Qatar supports The Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization.

Khashoggi was operating in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. That’s the act Mueller likes to use against Republicans like General Mike Flynn.

The Federalist and security studies org have put out information that is damning of Khashoggi, Qatar, and The Washington Post on this link and on this link.

Hard-left politicians like Chris Murphy and Elizabeth Warren led the charge against the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They took misguided Republicans like Lindsey Graham with them.

The Washington Post attempted to change U.S. policy by colluding with these corrupt people. Turkey controlled the narrative but it was Western media that promoted it.

The nation of Qatar is an increasingly malign influence in the Middle East. For example, Qatar is arranging Afghan ‘peace talks’ with the Taliban — that’s how closely tied they are to the terrorists.

The scale of the Khashoggi operation suggests it was STATE-SPONSORED with Qatar and Turkey benefitting from these attacks on Saudi Arabia.