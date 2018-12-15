Bombshell! What State Dept URGENTLY Sent to Congress Hours Before Inauguration

Judicial Watch released two sets of heavily redacted State Department documents, 38 pages and 48 pages , showing classified information was sent to multiple U.S. Senators by the Obama administration IMMEDIATELY BEFORE President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The classified documents were sent to Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Sen. Robert Corker (R-TN). They expose the Obama State Department urgently gathering classified Russia investigation information and handing it to select anti-Trumpers hours before the President took office.

The information is revealed in a Thursday, January 5, 2017, email chain in which then-State Department Congressional Advisor Hera Abbasi indicates that then-Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland’s bureau was attempting to get Russian investigation related documents to the office of Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) office as quickly as

The documents intended to [falsely] tie Russia interference and the new President together.

“These documents show remarkable evidence of the non-stop, unethical effort in the Obama State Department to gather and send its own dossier of classified information on Russia in an effort to discredit the incoming Trump administration,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.