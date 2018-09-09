Bona Fide Socialist/Communist Leads in Gubernatorial Race in Florida

If Americans weren’t concerned about the hard-left winning races in the country, maybe it’s time to start. The very, very far-left Andrew Gillum, a Bernie Sanders candidate, is also a Soros and Hollywood-backed leftist running for governor of Florida.

Gillum has taken a lead in the polls.

CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AREN’T A PROBLEM APPARENTLY

This man has served as mayor of Tallahassee for the past four years and his city is under FBI investigation for corruption. Not too many seem to care that he can’t do the job he has. It’s barely a topic of discussion.

The GOP put out an ad about his issues.

From a major FBI investigation to vacations with lobbyists, #Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum’s entire political career has been tainted by corruption. #FLGov pic.twitter.com/tsOzYqx01v — The RGA (@The_RGA) September 7, 2018

HE’D MAKE MARX PROUD

Gillum supports abolishing ICE, and promotes Communist healthcare and basically everything far-left.

During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, he said Florida will save money with Socialist/Communist healthcare, but he couldn’t explain how he’d pay for it. He never directly answered any questions.

Dana Bash asks Andrew Gillum how he’ll pay for his $33 Trillion health care plan. His answers in order: -The plan will save trillions

-Florida can’t do it alone

-Taxes won’t be raised

-We can help 700,000 people

-I had a rough childhood

-Trump/DeSantis to blame

-I’ll raise taxes pic.twitter.com/mbLfhjaekQ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 3, 2018