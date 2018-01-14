Bonnie and Clyde of Politics Ran an FOB Playground in Haiti

Bill and Hillary Clinton ran a profitable racket for their FOB’s in the “s***hole” of Haiti. An FOB is a “friend of Bill’s”. It was a well-known appelation.

In 2010, a massive 7.0 earthquake devastated Haiti, killing more than 200,000 people, leveling 100,000 homes, and leaving 1.5 million people destitute. It drew sympathy from around the world and more than 13 billion dollars poured in but, outside of a posh hotel and an industrial park, no one knows where the money went.

To this day, many people live in trailers, there is no central sewerage system in the capital of Port au Prince, and most of the money from the U.S. for the recovery of Haiti went down the proverbial “s***hole”.

Between the fiscal years of 1995 and 1999, the U.S. contributed roughly $884 million in assistance to Haiti, although 13 billion in aid money to Haiti was collected after the 2010 earthquake.

Bill Clinton established the Haiti Reconstruction Fund. Hillary, as secretary of state, was in charge of US aid to Haiti. The Clintons controlled most of the money to Haiti, National Review Online reported.

We know from Judicial Watch releases, other FOIA releases and leaked emails that the Clintons, while overseeing the Haiti relief effort, gave many of their donors, including Hillary’s brother, lucrative contracts in Haiti.

The Clintons facilitated the building of a luxury resort in Haiti and gave a valuable mining contract to the company her brother worked for. There was also the Digicel fiasco among others.

The government of Haiti set up the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC) and installed the Haitian Prime Minister and Bill Clinton as co-chairs of the commission’s executive committee.

The Haitians soon complained and continue to complain that their opinions were disregarded.

They are correct.

DIGICEL

For example, there was the Haitian Mobile Money Initiative, a system developed to allow Haitians to transfer money via cell phones. That contract was awarded to a company called Digicel that earned more than $50 million in Haiti. The company is run by a Bill Clinton crony, an Irish billionaire named Dennis O’Brien, who set-up high-paying speeches for Bill Clinton and donated millions of his own money to the Clinton Foundation.

Digicel, thanks to the Clintons, the Bonnie and Clyde of politics, arranged for them to receive millions in US tax dollars to provide mobile phones which were given free to Haitians.

Digicel made money off the Haitians though, every time they used the phones to make calls or transfer money.

The company had three-quarters of the Haitian market by 2012, shortly before Hillary left office, the Review wrote.

The United States government also paid Digicel $45 million to open a luxurious hotel in Port-au-Prince. It didn’t do much for the poor and it didn’t attract investors.

THE MINE

We mentioned Hillary’s brother Hugh Rodham. He was on the board of the company that won the gold mine contract. It had been 50 years since a Haitian mine was turned over to foreigners. They take their resources very seriously and prefer to keep them within Haiti for Haitians.

Rodham was put on the board of a US mining company VCS though he is a former private detective and prison guard with no experience in the industry, but he promised them a lucrative mining contract in Haiti. He did come through and it was one of two gold mining permits handed out in 50 years. Haitians weren’t happy because these are people who do not share in the interests of the Haitian people.

THE INDUSTRIAL PARK

Even the building of the industrial park was given to Clinton cronies.

Caracol Industrial Park was another fiasco that did nothing for Haitians living in trailers and tents. They announced in Haiti with great fanfare at a ceremony which included many American celebrities. The anchor store is a Korean manufacturer who “just happened” to be Clinton supporters.

