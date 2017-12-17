Border Invasion by Foreigners Is Back Up to Obama Levels

The invasion at the border is back up to Obama levels andr. the reasons are clear. It’s because: Sanctuary Cities continue unabated, catch and release is back, and citizenship for DACA is on the table. Foreigners and American leftists see DACA as the camel’s nose under the tent.

Supporting citizenship for 1.9 million illegal DACA who will then bring in another 14 million, is opening the door to mass invasion. It is one of the many open border policies that is hurting the citizens of this country.

Foreigners heard the invitation and they are coming in.

The “Trump effect” originally resulted in low border crossings. That went on until spring but it’s gradually returned to the prior levels.

Part of the problem is the immigration agencies are still Obama agencies run by Obama embeds.

Nassau should serve as an example for the Trump administration. In Nassau County, New York, a Democrat won the County Executive seat. The first thing she did was line up 1600 pink slips to get rid of the prior Republican administration’s influence.

That hasn’t happened in the Trump administration.

As if DACA and sanctuary cities aren’t bad enough, catch and release is back with foreigners being released in the United States and returning to the shadows of the sanctuary cities.

The Washington Times reports:

The Trump administration reinstated a de facto catch-and-release policy for illegal immigrants nabbed crossing the border in Texas, with Border Patrol agents being told Wednesday not to even bother turning them over for speedy deportation because there was no bed space, a top agent said.

The problem, said Brandon Judd, an agent and president of the National Border Patrol Council, is that illegal immigration has surged once again after dipping during the early months of President Trump’s tenure.

That has left the deportation agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, struggling to find beds to hold the illegal immigrants. As a result, Border Patrol agents who bring apprehended people to ICE are turned away.

To make matters worse, DACA and other illegals will be able to collect the IRS welfare in the new tax bill.