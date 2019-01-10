Border Patrol Gives Trump the Irrefutable Reasons for a Border Wall

Few politicians seem to care about the people who die in the desert trying to come into the country, but if someone dies in Border Patrol’s custody, then all hell breaks loose. Everything is politics, and nothing is really about humanitarian issues, not for the media and their political friends.

We have drug cartels pouring their products into this country, and it is destroying peoples’ lives.

We cannot ignore the crisis at the border. That became clear when the President visited the border Thursday.

Alarmingly, we now have vast numbers of people coming from all over the world; some come from countries with active terror groups.

21 BODIES IN THE BORDER TOWN

CBS News reported that Mexican authorities said Thursday that 21 bodies, some burned, turned up in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas in what appears to have been a clash between drug gangs. Tamaulipas is a border town, and it’s one of the cities where the caravans hang out.

These types of killings are common in Mexico

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the killings Wednesday appear to have been part of a dispute between gangs.

We are importing these cartels, and they are in our cities, even in our suburbs and rural areas.

BORDER AGENTS GAVE THE PRESIDENT THE INCONTROVERTIBLE REASON FOR A WALL

President Trump traveled to the Rio Grande Valley near McAllen, Texas on Thursday to tour the U.S.-Mexico border. The president participated in a roundtable discussion at a border patrol station to discuss immigration and border security.

President Trump then went to the border and met with border patrol agents to receive additional briefings.

One border agent told him the zone is the busiest in the country.

“Yesterday we had 450 apprehensions, and out of that, 133 were from countries other than the Central American countries and Mexico,” he said.

They could be terrorists, guys! Does anyone question that terrorists have gotten into this country?

“So far this sector has apprehended people from 41 countries. Just yesterday alone, we apprehended 133 people from countries other Central America and Mexico. That includes people from India, Pakistan, China, Romania, Ecuador, and Nicaragua,” he added.

The agent continued, “I know we keep talking about the family units and unaccompanied children. That makes up about 60-70 percent. We’ve seen a change over the last couple of weeks, where that number is less than 50 percent of the apprehensions we make.”

The Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick offered to build the wall along their border for some help from the federal government. The President is considering it.

Beto and his far-left friends are touting how safe McAllen is as if that is the answer to all this.

All eyes on you McAllen! I’ve always been struck by the beauty, kindness and vitality of the RGV. You understand immigration, border security, our relationship with Mexico. You live it. Continue to lead & be the example this country needs! https://t.co/R6c76axv8X — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 10, 2019

HERE THEY COME

This next video is a repost. It shows how easy it is to come into the country with drugs.