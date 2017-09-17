Boston College Students Were Victims of an Acid Attack in Marseilles

A woman with ‘deep psychological problems’ was in custody in the French city of Marseille on Sunday after spraying four American students with acid.

Corrosive substances are increasingly being used as weapons in Europe, including in Britain, where there were 450 such attacks in London alone in the last year.

Acid-based products are easy to purchase, and can be paid for in cash, so there is no trace of who bought them.

The Daily Caller reported that acid attacks in London are up 250% in the last year. Since 2011, London has had 1500 acid attacks.

The Boston college students were tourists. They were attacked Sunday in a Marseille train station. They had burns to their faces, one had slightly impaired vision. Two were in shock. The 41-year old attacker used a cleaning substance containing hydrochloride acid.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns,” said Nick Gozik, director of BC’s Office of International Programs. “We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the US Embassy regarding the incident.”

The attacker showed photos of her own burns after the attack.

Local newspaper La Provence reported that the arrested woman told authorities she wanted others to suffer like she had. She claimed she had once been a victim of an acid attack.

It’s not being investigated as a terror attack and they won’t release this woman’s name.