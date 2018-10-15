Boston Globe Corrects Warren Heritage Math, Making Her Look Worse

Elizabeth Warren found a professor at Stanford who declared that her DNA shows “strong evidence” of Native-American heritage 120 to 200 years ago. The professor allegedly didn’t know it was her sample. He came to the conclusion there is a big maybe that she perhaps has Native-American ancestors. The results show that she might be 1/512th or 1/1024 Cherokee. That is perhaps, maybe or something like that.

It’s a serious MAYBE!

The Boston Globe originally claimed that this put Warren at somewhere between 1/32 and 1/102 Native American.

However, the Globe admitted in a correction that the upper bound of Warren’s Native American ancestry is actually 1/1024. This would make Warren somewhere between .09 and 3 percent Native American.

According to a New York Times article, the average European-American has 0.18 percent Native American DNA.

LIEAWATHA’S WEBSITE AS LISTED ON CNN LEAVES SOME THINGS OUT

CNN boasted of the great results and referred readers to her website for evidence only the evidence isn’t always what she says it is. On the bottom of the section of her really “American” story, it reads “Full Story” and when you click, you get this page.

In those documents, notations about her heritage are interesting.

Her early applications to schools in the 1980s have her listed as ‘white’. Her letters of recommendation call her a “dazzlingly able” student and equally effusive things. There is no mention of her Native-American heritage.

At least by 1989, at the University of Pennsylvania, things seemed to change, according to her website.

‘A’ definitely stood for American Native or Alaskan Native. At U of P, she was given a salary $10,00 higher than what she was making at the University of Texas at Austin.

At Harvard, her application had her as minority code ‘3’. On another at the University of Houston, she was listed as ‘A’ which one would think as American-Indian or Alaskan Native, but the university or someone with a stamp claims it means ‘White’ although a ‘C’ for Caucasian is clearly listed. Maybe it stands for ‘American’?

DIVERSITY WAS VERY IMPORTANT FOR HER FUTURE

While her credentials are praised in the documents, a lot of space is taken up by her being the ‘first woman‘ this or that. In one interview, she promotes her grandfather was a builder who constructed buildings later used as Native-American schools, but, oddly, she never mentions her own illustrious native-American heritage. Yet, she mentions her diverse background as coming from homespun Oklahoma, as a WOMAN from a WORKING-CLASS background [a working-class woman who was not poor].

She is quoted as saying that her background adds to the diversity at the school [Pennsylvania Law School], and “lets students see that there isn’t one model for success and no one model what constitutes success out there.”

She was promoting her working-class background and her womanhood.

In 1993, Harvard Law tenured Warren and praised her diversity as a woman. Obsession with diversity at Harvard was evident at the time. They were looking for women and others more diverse than “heterosexual white men”.

In 1995, Harvard Law was criticized for not having a diverse faculty, including no Native-Americans. They formed a committee to shape hirings.

When I first saw this, I thought someone co-opted her page because it really doesn’t help her all that much.

WHAT SHE LEFT OUT OF HER WEBSITE

Here are a few things she left out.

“Of 71 current Law School professors and assistant professors, 11 are women, five are black, one is Native American and one is Hispanic,” then-Law School spokesman Mike Chmura told The Crimson in 1996, with Elizabeth Warren being that one Native American.

A Crimson editorial from 1998 refers to Warren as the Law School’s “one tenured minority woman.”

In 1997, a Fordham Law Review article described her as Harvard Law’s “first woman of color.”

According to the previous reporting by The Daily Caller, “Warren later acknowledged that Harvard had singled her out as a Native American professor because she identified herself as a minority in an Association of American Law Schools directory from 1986-1994. She stopped listing herself as such when she gained tenure at Harvard.”