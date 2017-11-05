Both Bush Presidents Vengefully Berate President Trump in a New Book

George W. Bush wouldn’t criticize his predecessor Bill Clinton and after he left office he refused to say a word about President Obama who violated the Constitution and continually denigrated Republicans. Bush said at the time that he wouldn’t criticize a sitting president and he was hailed as a gentleman by all. Unfortunately, he isn’t truthful and he’s quite dishonorable after all. We can see that with his new book which quotes him and his father berating President Trump is the most vile manner.

They lust for revenge.

The elder Bush, George H.W. calls Trump a “blowhard” only interested in feeding his own ego while the younger says he doesn’t know what it means to be president.

“I don’t like him. I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader,” says H.W. in May, 2016, according to the NY Times.

George W., the Times‘ author writes, lamented over how much Trump bashed his younger brother Jeb during the primary in 2016, adding Trump lacks humility.

“You can either exploit the anger incite it or you can come up with ideas to deal with it,” says W., explaining Trump never had real solutions.

Was the bombing of Iraq and Afghanistan the answer, George?

George H.W. voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and W. voted for “none of the above.”

If people are still unclear about whether or not the establishment have any regard for the poeple’s wishes, this should clarify things.

Apparently the Bush’s are worried they will be the last Republicans, but what they are doing by demeaning the Republican president and his followers will ensure that and bolster the far-left Democratic Party. Have they not noticed the corruption around the Clintons and the DoJ?

Their globalist vision is collapsing and they don’t like. The author writes:

And both worry that Mr. Trump has blown up a Republican Party that they spent two lifetimes building, a party that was once committed to removing boundaries to trade and immigration, promoting democracy and civil society and asserting a robust American leadership role in the world, according to an author who has interviewed them.

The Bush men have jumped on the xenophobia train, perhaps because they love their open borders and amnesty. The author Peter Baker writes:

“At the time, I think he was concerned that Hillary Clinton would win,” Mr. Updegrove, the author of several books on the presidency, said in an interview. “But if you look at his values and those shared by his father and Ronald Reagan, they are very much in contrast to the values of the Republican Party today, in particular the platform that Donald Trump ran on, which is essentially protectionism and a certain xenophobia.”

We couldn’t afford another globalist Bush in the White House and amnesty Jeb never had a prayer. George W. should have done a better job when he was in office and, if he were truly a Republican, he would have condemned the Clinton corruption and the dictatorial leadership of Barack Obama.

Trump doesn’t want protectionism or a xenophobic platform. He wants fair trade and orderly immigration.

W. thinks his brother Jeb didn’t win because there was no mood for solutions and his brother is the one who had them. He also thinks Trump’s supporters were angry and the fact that there was a father and a son who were presidents made them the establishment that Trump supporters could be angry with.

Could two people be any more wrong about the feelings of the populace? The solutions Jeb put forward included many of the things that didn’t work in the past. It’s not that W. was establishment alone, it’s that people don’t like him or want any more of his family. It’s not a dynasty, it’s a presidency. W. left with a 23% favorability rating and there were reasons for that, many of his own making.

Recently W. not-so-subtly cast vile aspersions on the President. Addressing a conference in New York, Mr. Bush decried what he called the “nativism” of today’s policies and the “casual cruelty” of today’s politics. Without mentioning Mr. Trump by name, Mr. Bush said that “bigotry seems emboldened” and “our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

It’s bigotry to want an orderly immigration process, a strong vetting process, and a wall?

The book is titled, “The Last Republicans” and will be out November 14.

George W. once explained to Sean Hannity why he wouldn’t criticize President Obama. Bush said he doesn’t think it’s good for the country or the presidency to undermine a sitting president.