Bounty Offered for the Name of the WH Rat Who Wrote the NYT Op-Ed

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA announced a bounty today for the name of the White House coward who wrote an op-ed filled with Democrat talking points and no substance.

A “prominent Republican donor” is reportedly offering a $50,000 reward for the identity of the person who claims to be a high-ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration who penned an anonymous Op-Ed piece for the New York Times and claimed they were working to actively protect the country from some of the president’s actions.

The rat who said s/he is working in the White House claimed to be one of dozens and dozens planning a mini-coup or worse.

The author wrote, “So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

Sounds like a threat that Secret Service needs to investigate.

THE CONSPIRACY THAT LEFTISTS SAY COULDN’T POSSIBLY EXIST

Last month, more than 300 newspapers colluded together to trash the President for calling the press the “enemy of the people” although he has not said that. He has clearly stated that “fake news” is the “enemy of the people. Over the past week-and-a-half, we had Woodwards’ book of gossip with not one named source and now we have the White House coward echoing the same sentiments — Democrat talking points — in an op-ed.

Bob Woodward partnered with Trump-hating Carl Bernstein in the 1970s to “expose” Richard Nixon, another Republican. Nixon famously tried to cover up a break-in to Democrat headquarters to save his staff. It was known as Watergate and Bernstein has continually said Trump’s ‘scandal’ is worse than Watergate.

They’re going for a second bite at the apple only there is no evidence of misdeeds on the President’s side, only on the other side.

Immediately after Woodward’s book was released, the modern day “deep throat”, aka the White House coward, came out and echoed the sentiments in the book and admitted, no less than five times, that there is a cabal in the White House limiting or stopping the President’s agenda which the WH coward and his/her comrades don’t like.

Today, the former President, pretending he’s been out of the fray, came out with a fiery speech about the “crazy stuff” coming from the White House.

Rob Eno of Conservative Review aptly described Barack Obama’s speech today. He wrote:

Ave Obama! …

The return … Like an emperor returning from a long campaign to address his adoring public, former President Barack Obama strode into the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and cut right to the chase. He delivered a speech that had the propaganda wing of Resistance Inc. getting that tingling feeling all over again.

His enablers in the media ate it up. Hook, line, and sinker.

I wrote earlier today about how CNN media critic/cheerleader Brian Stelter rushed to Obama’s defense. Stelter’s attempt at running cover for Obama doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Easily fact-checked … One of the big whoppers of Obama’s speech was when he asked, “How hard can that be? Saying that Nazis are bad.” The Hill ran a story on that part of the speech. Funny thing is, there’s no mention of what Donald Trump has actually said about Nazis. Even CNN reported that in the aftermath of the Charlottesville rally, Trump called Nazis and the KKK “repugnant.”

The op-ed rat also said the 25th Amendment has been bandied about and, coincidentally, today Socialist Elizabeth Warren has called for removing the President using the 25th Amendment as grounds.

Let’s not forget Wolf’s book of gossip which claimed much the same stuff.

There is more. In another article, we will deal with the latest concerns about Mueller’s tainted probe.

Yep, those leftists are right, who would ever suspect a conspiracy? My goodness, as Obama would say, you would have to be “paranoid”.

The left claims the White House is in meltdown and what they are using for evidence is gossip from their own comrades. The meltdown is clearly on the side of the left. Just look at what went on during the Kavanaugh hearings. Do they look sane to you?