Bowe Bergdahl Wants His Back Pay and a Purple Heart After Deserting

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl did not receive any jail time and his lawyer is fighting his dishonorable discharge after Bergdahl admitted guilt to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Soldiers were wounded and some died looking for him.

Bergdahl got off easy and it sent a terrible message to the veterans and active duty military.

Bergdahl is in line for five years of back pay at over $300,000 which he may or may not get. That isn’t enough for this traitor. Adding insult to injury, his lawyer wants him to receive medals for his time as a captive and for injuries he suffered from his captors.

Civilian lawyer Eugene Fidell said, “We have long felt he was entitled to the POW medal.”

The Prisoner of War medal is given to any service member who, “while serving in any capacity with the U.S. Armed Forces, was taken prisoner and held captive after April 5, 1917.”

During his pre-trial hearing last year, Bergdahl’s defense team made it clear they believed he should receive the POW medal and the Purple Heart.

Military.com reported that Army Lt. Col. Franklin Rosenblatt said Bergdahl was entitled to the awards, and not giving them to him could produce bias from potential jurors.

“We believe this is a prejudice and casts a semblance of guilt,” he said. “We encourage the government to correct that.”

This is more of our new Orwellian United States.