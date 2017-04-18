Boy Who Mouthed “Fake News” Behind CNN Was Kellyanne’s Son

CNN reporter Jim Acosta has become the face of the “fake news” network since a January presser when he rudely interrupted and Trump responded calling his network fake news.

“Your organization is terrible,” Trump said to Acosta in January, following up later with a hearty, and now legendary, “You are fake news!”

So on Monday when Acosta found himself being photobombed by a young boy, it was especially funny.

Acosta was reporting live during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll when a kid in a green shirt appears on the bottom left hand of the screen right behind Acosta’s right arm, cupping his hands and mouthing what looks like “fake news” to the cameras.

The boy turned out to be Kellyanne Conway’s son. Way to go kid!

LOL!! Kids at the #EasterEggRoll yesterday made sure to get in CNN’s coverage and call them out as #FakeNews 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/dI4HiGIRes — Corryn Mobley🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) April 18, 2017