BoycottKeurig! Advertisers Drop ‘Hannity’ and Fox News for Giving Roy Moore a Fair Hearing

There is a big push against the Sean Hannity Show again by Media Matters and its President Angelo Carusone because during his Thursday night show Hannity urged viewers not to rush to judgment regarding the allegations against Judge Roy Moore.

Moore has been accused of dating four teens when he was in his early thirties. This came out one month before the election and if Democrats can destroy Moore, a Republican, and get their candidate into the Senate, it’s the end of the Trump agenda.

Obviously, if Moore is guilty, it’s disgusting and he needs to go but he deserves a fair hearing

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said on his show. “With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago. The only people that would know are the people involved in this incident.”

Hannity also said Moore should drop out of the race if the allegations against him are true.

Hannity did NOT stick up for Moore or pedophilia. No one in their right mind would do so. He gave Judge Moore a chance to present his side of the story – that’s it.

Responding to the leftists using Alinsky tactics, Realtor.com and Keurig have pulled their ads and another has blocked their ads from ‘Hannity’.

Keurig said in a tweet to the president of liberal group Media Matters for America that the company is stopping its ad during Hannity’s show.

“Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention,” the Keurig account wrote to Angelo Carusone. “We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.”

“Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are adjusting our media buy to no longer include this show placement. –MS,” Realtor.com wrote to a Twitter user on Friday who tweeted a clip of Hannity’s Fox News show at the company.

Another company, Eloquii, said Hannity is blocked from its advertising list, but did not specify on what medium.

Hannity then interviewed Moore on Friday during his radio show, which is nationally syndicated.

Moore in the interview denied accusations leveled against him by a woman who said he initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32. The Washington Post reported the allegation and also included accounts from three other women who said Moore attempted to court them around the same time period, when they were between 16, 17 and 18 years old.

Media Matters is one of the subjects of investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson’s book The Smear. They are strictly a left-wing smear machine.

Are you with Mike? Watch him toss his Keurig off a balcony.

Media Matters defended Senator Menendez over his alleged sex with underage girls.

That takes us to the boycott against Fox News by #GrabYourWallet.org.

The left-wing organization run by Shannon Coulter has vowed to pressure Fox News’ advertisers after the online publishing side of Fox news organization ran a story on Friday linking one of the women accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

She IS linked to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and other state and local campaigns as a sign language interpreter for Democrats and only Democrats. That’s fact. Also factual is the left uses Alinsky tactics to include shouting down opposition.

Deborah Wesson Gibson told The Washington Post that she briefly dated Moore when she was 17 and he was 34 and they kissed twice. Moore said he doesn’t even know who she is. It was nearly 40 years ago.

One of Coulter’s character-revealing tweets:

She also tweeted, I’m going to add all of @ FoxNews‘ advertisers to the # GrabYourWallet list and we’re all going to call and email and Tweet at every single one of them until they no longer advertise with that media outlet.

Then she comically said it’s not political.

The biggest mistake advertisers can make right now is to assume people’s actions against Fox News are partisan. It doesn’t have a thing to do with politics. We are not boycotting the advertisers of National Review or The Weekly Standard. This is about decency and respect. Today Fox News sent a very clear signal it intends to use its incredibly large and powerful platform to create narratives & angles designed to undermine the women speaking out against Roy Moore. No.

Three hours ago, I would have parsed the differences between the various Fox shows and hosts and who said what on which one. No more. It’s a morally bankrupt propaganda machine for the worst, most damaging parts of our culture. Despite overwhelming evidence in the culture at large that this is anything but a partisan issue, Fox News is callously attempting to make it one. No. This is the line. Fox News crossed it.

The Alabama election for the Senate is one month away and if the Democrat Doug Jones wins, it’s the end of the Trump agenda. The left is desperate and will stop at nothing. Yet we shouldn’t be concerned that at least one of the accusers works for Democrats – ONLY!