Boys in MAGA Hats Were Not ‘Mocking’ a Native-American! Video Proof!

We already provided information about the MSM’s hysterical reporting of white Catholic school boys mocking an elderly Native-American. The MSM did not investigate and reported dishonestly.

There is much more to the story than what is reported. Nothing is as it seems. The MSM and the leftists involved, which includes the elderly Native-American gentleman, were dishonest. We now have video evidence which tells a very different story.

Matthew Schmitz, senior editor for First Things Mag and columnist for Catholic Herald posted a new video showing the Black Israelites taunting the boys. One of the boys references three more. We’ve included all of them.

THE UPDATED STORY

The story began when a group of Covington High School boys, who were in D.C. to March for Life the day before, were waiting for the bus at the Lincoln Memorial.

According to one of the Catholic school boys present, they were waiting at 5:30 pm as they were instructed. They are an all-boys school that likes to get hyped up, thus their name, ‘Colonial Crazies.’ To pass the time, they decided to do some cheers.

In the midst of the cheers, the boy reported, a group of adults led by Nathan Phillips beating his drum [Phillips is the elderly Native-American] approached them. They at first thought this was a cultural display since he was beating the drum to their cheers. They were clapping along with him to the beat.

Phillips was beating the drum incessantly in their friends’ face, inches from his nose, and when it went on for several minutes, they became confused. They started to wonder what was happening.

The boy reporter said they did NOT chant, ‘Build the Wall’ or speak disrespectfully.

It wasn’t until later that they discovered they were being “incriminated in a publicity stunt.”

His friend now faces expulsion for a crime he did not commit, and the priest chaperone is in trouble.

Then came the hate group, the New Israelites

The boy continued his description. After the initial occurrence, they were verbally assaulted by four or five African-American men who berated them, calling them “faggots.” The men berated one of the African-American students in their group for being friends with them. Read the verbatim description here.

We can add to the boys’ story

The African-American men were part of a group called the New Israelites. They are a hate group of street preachers who aim much of their vile invective at gays.

They approached the boys in MAGA hats, which you can see in one of the videos below, calling out, “Look at them all, wearing them Make America Great Again hats! Look at their hats. Look at ’em!”

The Black Israelite member tells the boys, “He came to the rescue, our elder [Nathan Phillips], right there. Look at him.” He then warns the group of Catholic boys, “Y’all better not touch him!”

They probably misunderstood what was going on, but Nathan Phillips didn’t, and he wittingly lied to CNN and The Washington Post.

PLEASE LOOK AT THE VIDEO EVIDENCE

“Covington Catholic student bothering elder man” yet here is evidence of the man approaching them during their school cheer not disturbing anyone. Doesn’t make sense pic.twitter.com/SRYRJOIoKf — Maria Judy (@mariajudy_) January 19, 2019

Let’s end it with these. pic.twitter.com/QRbr3XVRbM — Ava Quigley (@ava_quigley) January 20, 2019

Here is a video clearly showing that Nathan Phillips approached the students. On the basis of the evidence we now have, I believe that people who issued categorical and one-sided condemnations of the students should retract and apologize. pic.twitter.com/GxmXcMuQgC — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) January 20, 2019