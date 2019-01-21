Brave GOP Rep Defends Innocent MAGA Catholic Boys

By
S.Noble
-
1

What does it take for people to have some courage and check facts?  Brave Rep. Massie did both.

How many people have to suffer and be destroyed over false reporting.

The Covington boys did nothing wrong as we now know.

More politicians from both sides of the aisle need to wait for the facts. The media is just running amok. It needs to stop.

Thank God Rep. Massie came out on their behalf as they continue to be falsely maligned. Even the Native-American involved, Nathan Phillips has come out to say he thinks it was all a misunderstanding.

1 COMMENT

  2. Just another attempted left wing set up, there is nothing the left won’t do or say to discredit ANYONE.
    WHO did this set up? find out and you will find out the ruthless, phony M.O. of the left. Too bad the left was not intercepted way before they confronted these great kids. Good Job, Boys, stick to your guns and let the left make asses out of themselves; Never throw the first punch, but prepared to demolish those who do.

Leave a Reply