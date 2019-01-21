Brave GOP Rep Defends Innocent MAGA Catholic Boys

What does it take for people to have some courage and check facts? Brave Rep. Massie did both.

How many people have to suffer and be destroyed over false reporting.

The Covington boys did nothing wrong as we now know.

More politicians from both sides of the aisle need to wait for the facts. The media is just running amok. It needs to stop.

Thank God Rep. Massie came out on their behalf as they continue to be falsely maligned. Even the Native-American involved, Nathan Phillips has come out to say he thinks it was all a misunderstanding.

“It’s almost like this was a big psychology experiment – like freshman psychology 101. You were told, before you saw the video, what you were watching so that when you watched the video, you completely fell for it.”https://t.co/0opbEEHAjw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 21, 2019

(1/5) I was uncomfortable when I saw the video & description that first went viral, so I understand the initial reactions to the CovCath video. I chose to wait for more facts before responding because the narrative did not match what I know to be the character of these students. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(2/5) The honorable and tolerant students of Covington Catholic School came to DC to advocate for the unborn and to learn about our nation’s Capitol. What they got was a brutal lesson in the unjust court of public opinion and social media mobs. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(3/5) I’ve now watched over an hour of other videos from 4 different cameras of the incident in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I urge everyone to watch the other videos before passing judgement. Would you have remained that composed at that age under those circumstances? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(4/5) In the face of racist and homosexual slurs, the young boys refused to reciprocate or disrespect anyone. Even when taunted by homophobic bigots, which was obviously bewildering to them, they insulted no one. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019