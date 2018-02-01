Brazen FBI Agents Wanted to Copy/Take Classified Information

Even without the much-discussed memo, it’s obvious there has been corruption throughout the Clinton, Flynn, and Trump campaign investigations. Thursday brought more proof in the way of text messages between Agents Strzok and Page.

These two discussed circumventing the archiving law. They also talked about copying and taking classified information. If it is what it sounds like, it’s the same crime General Petraeus was convicted of except he didn’t take the information for subversive reasons.

You will probably agree after reading this that it is concerning FBI Director Wray hasn’t fired them. They probably still have security clearance.

CIRCUMVENTING THE ARCHIVING LAW BECAUSE OTHERS DO IT

Sara Carter reported Thursday that new text messages show agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok sought to “get around” the rules for preservation of communications. This seemingly lawless duo also rationalized it by saying others do, why shouldn’t they?

They talked about replacing their Samsung 5s with Apple iPhones to keep their records from the public. It appeared they were using non-official phones and messaging systems to keep them private.

We don’t know the full context but it doesn’t look good.

Look at this portion of one communication which includes the comment about taking classified data [which we have emboldened]:

Strzok: “Hot damn. I’m happy to pilot that…we get around our security/monitoring issues?”

Page: “No, he’s proposing that we just stop following them. Apparently, the requirement to capture texts came from omb, but we’re the only org (I’m told) who is following that rule. His point is, if no one else is doing it why should we.”

Page: Helps that Dd had a terrible time with his phone [redacted] which made him concerned for our folks all over the place.

Page: These phones suck as much as they do because of the program we use to capture texts, full stop.

Strzok: No doubt.

Strzok: I’m not convinced short of OPR, that text capture capability really deters anything.

Strzok: If I want to copy/take classified, I’m sure as hell not going to do it on this phone.

DD is likely Deputy Director McCabe.