Crooked Hillary Rants All Women Took a Blow When She Lost

Hillary told a Georgetown audience in a Q&A that sexists cost her the election. Asked about women’s rights, she launched into a rant about women sexists and their “refusal to accept women’s equality”. It was they who were responsible in part for her loss, she whined in her usual grating style.

In other words, women’s rights took a blow because crooked Hillary lost the election. Some would argue they were saved.

“Any of you who have read my book about what happened know that I think misogyny and sexism was part of that campaign,” she said. “It was one of the contributing factors and some of it was old-fashioned sexism and a refusal to accept the equality of women and some of it as an outgrowth of all this anxiety and security that is playing on people and leaving them a scapegoat.”

This woman who influenced the U.S. election with fake information from foreigners claims she wants an inclusive society for all.

“We’ve got to leave that here at home and that comes through the ballot box in an election year 2018 in the United States. There’s a lot that can be done to say wait a minute, we are not going backwards when it comes to race and religion and sex and all the rest of it. We are going to keep forward moving because we want an inclusive, tolerant society and that includes everybody.”