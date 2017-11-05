Brazile Wanted to Replace Hillary With Biden, There Was an “Odor of Failure”

Donna Brazile’s new book really spares nothing when it comes to blasting Hillary Clinton. In one excerpt, we found out she suggested Hillary rigged the election against Bernie by buying the loyalty of the DNC. As an aside, after saying that, she bashed Trump for repeating what she said. According to Brazile, she didn’t say Hillary rigged the election. That’s not true, she did say exactly that.

Anyway, the latest excerpt says that Hillary Clinton’s lifeless campaign and 9/11 collapse nearly led Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile to replace her with Joe Biden as their presidential candidate.

When Hillary had some kind of fit while leaving a Ground Zero memorial service, she considered it. By then, the Clinton campaign was permeated by the “odor of failure” and Brazile thought the sitting vice president might energize the troops, according to The Washington Post (they obtained an advance copy of the book).

Remember how the Democrats insisted Hillary didn’t have any health problems and anyone who thought she did was a conspiracy theorist? These Democrat ‘leaders’ lied their butts off.

“Again and again I thought about Joe Biden,” Brazile writes in the book. “(But) no matter my doubts and my fears about the election and Hillary as a candidate, I could not make good on my threat to replace her.”

She envisioned hack Cory Booker as Biden’s running mate.

Brazile said there was a significant lack of enthusiasm for Hillary everywhere, in Hispanic neighborhoods and elsewhere.

Shocker! Maybe it’s because she was a god-awful candidate?

Calm and antiseptic, like a hospital,” Brazile said of the 10th-floor offices that housed Clinton’s senior staff. “It had that techno-hush, as if someone had died. I felt like I should whisper.

“Everybody’s fingers were on their keyboards, and no one was looking at anyone else. You half-expected to see someone in a lab coat walk by.”

Brazile’s book is Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.

Hillary also cheated Bernie. While we don’t want Bernie, the aging Red Diaper Baby, think about an election being rigged in the United States. Are we living in the Third World nation?

