Brazil’s ‘License to Kill’ Policing, “Kill Everyone With A Rifle”

If you’re planning a vacation in Brazil, you might want to rethink it.

The following story is about sharpshooters with a license to kill but it comes from the media and might not be accurate.

According to Bloomberg, police sharpshooters are being trained in pairs and will be given a license to kill in Rio de Janeiro. Patrol teams of marksmen with high-powered weapons will join police on raids of crime hotspots where they will be authorized to shoot armed suspects, said Flavio Pacca, a security adviser to Governor-elect Wilson Witzel.

Wilson Witzel allegedly wants police to “slaughter anyone who has a rifle,” according to Bloomberg. Maybe he said that but perhaps he didn’t. What if he’s trying to scare the criminals with words, not actions.

As many as 120 of the specially-trained sharpshooters will work in pairs, one to shoot and the other to cover him while filming the deaths, Bloomberg reported.

That sounds like they want the film to show the police were justified and it doesn’t look like they are planning to commit murder.

Witzel won his election promising a brutal crackdown on crime. Well, that’s brutal, if true.

We have snipers who work with SWAT, and if they have a shot, they take it in some situations. Perhaps this will be similar. Bloomberg didn’t reveal the rules of engagement and the devil could be in the details.

Witzel is a close ally of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro who is known as the ‘Tropical Trump.’ The media might want to make him look bad.

Rio de Janeiro is the testing ground for this license to kill policing approach. The plans might not go into effect. They still have to answer to legislators.

It’s best to hold the fire on this one since the media can’t be trusted.