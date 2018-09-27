Two men have separately come forward to say they are the men Mrs. Ford identified, not Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate Judiciary are questioning the men, and they are taking the matter seriously. Both men are giving detailed accounts.

It’s not clear if each thinks he’s culpable separately or the second one thinks he played the Mark Judge role.

Whoa. Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans say they have spoken to two men who think they, not Kavanaugh, had the 1982 encounter that formed the basis for her sexual abuse claim. (These tables are from a timeline the committee majority published 15 minutes ago.) pic.twitter.com/tjz3CSQUUL — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 27, 2018

It’s not at all clear if these two men each thought, “Hey, it might have been me!” — or if the second one believes he played the hypothetical Mark Judge role in an actual assault perpetrated by the first. https://t.co/zoI1bibZw5 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 27, 2018