BREAKING…2 Men Say They’re the Ones Mrs. Ford Identified, Not Kavanaugh

Two men have separately come forward to say they are the men Mrs. Ford identified, not Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate Judiciary are questioning the men, and they are taking the matter seriously. Both men are giving detailed accounts.

It’s not clear if each thinks he’s culpable separately or the second one thinks he played the Mark Judge role.

