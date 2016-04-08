Greatest Threat to Free Speech…AGs Launch Their First Assault Against Climate Change Skeptics

Attorneys General are demanding compelled speech from businesses.

We have our first attack against “climate change” deniers by one of the 16 AGs who have formed a group specifically to go after the free speech of anyone who disagrees with their extreme views on climate change.

If you recall former Vice President and global warming guru Al Gore and 16 Attorneys General, calling themselves the “AGs United for Clean Power”, announced at a press conference last week that they will criminalize climate change denial by corporations. This is meant to squelch dissent and free speech.

The first volley was lobbed by the US Attorney General for the Virgin Islands, one of the sixteen, and he is going after a powerful think tank, Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI). Are they our new thought police?

The CEI website describes their organization as a non-profit public policy organization dedicated to advancing the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty. Our mission is to promote both freedom and fairness by making good policy good politics. We make the uncompromising case for economic freedom because we believe it is essential for entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity to flourish.

The AG has demanded 20 years of their climate work and their goal is intimidation. This is a fishing expedition and if they succeed in their assault, it will have a chilling effect on free speech. CEI is fighting back and their press release follows.

Competitive Enterprise Institute Will Fight Subpoena from US Virgin Islands AG

Attack on Free Speech Is Abuse and Intimidation

April 7, 2016

The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) today denounced a subpoena from Attorney General Claude E. Walker of the U.S. Virgin Islands that attempts to unearth a decade of the organization’s materials and work on climate change policy. This is the latest effort in an intimidation campaign to criminalize speech and research on the climate debate, led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and former Vice President Al Gore.

“CEI will vigorously fight to quash this subpoena. It is an affront to our First Amendment rights of free speech and association for Attorney General Walker to bring such intimidating demands against a nonprofit group,” said CEI General Counsel Sam Kazman. “If Walker and his allies succeed, the real victims will be all Americans, whose access to affordable energy will be hit by one costly regulation after another, while scientific and policy debates are wiped out one subpoena at a time.”

The subpoena requests a decade’s worth of communications, emails, statements, drafts, and other documents regarding CEI’s work on climate change and energy policy, including private donor information. It demands that CEI produce these materials from 20 years ago, from 1997-2007, by April 30, 2016.

On March 30, 2016, Attorney General Schneiderman, former Vice President Al Gore, and attorneys general from Massachusetts, Virginia, Connecticut, Maryland, Vermont, as well as Attorney General Walker, held a press conference in New York City to announce “an unprecedented coalition of top law enforcement officials committed to aggressively protecting and building upon the recent progress the United States has made in combating climate change.” Schneiderman said that the group, calling itself “AGs United for Clean Power,” will address climate change by threatening criminal investigations and charges against companies, policy organizations, scientists, and others who disagree with its members’ climate policy agenda.

CEI has long been a champion of sound climate change policy, and opposed previous attempts to use McCarthy-style tactics by officials aiming to limit discussions between nonprofit policy groups and the private sector regarding federal policies. CEI is being represented in this matter by attorneys Andrew M. Grossman and David B. Rivkin, Jr., who recently founded the Free Speech in Science Project to defend First Amendment rights against government abuses.

This is particularly shocking because they are going after a think tank, not an oil or gas company. Think about that!

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told the gaggle of press that “The bottom line is simple: Climate change is real” and if companies are committing fraud by “lying” about the dangers of climate change, they will “pursue them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Loretta Lynch told leftist Senator Whitehouse recently that the Department of Justice was looking into prosecuting climate change deniers.

It was only last year, when we laughed at this leftist despot.