Greatest Threat to Free Speech…AGs Launch Their First Assault Against Climate Change Skeptics

Attorneys General are demanding compelled speech from businesses.
We have our first attack against “climate change” deniers by one of the 16 AGs who have formed a group specifically to go after the free speech of anyone who disagrees with their extreme views on climate change.
If you recall former Vice President and global warming guru Al Gore and 16 Attorneys General, calling themselves the “AGs United for Clean Power”, announced at a press conference last week that they will criminalize climate change denial by corporations. This is meant to squelch dissent and free speech.
The first volley was lobbed by the US Attorney General for the Virgin Islands, one of the sixteen, and he is going after a powerful think tank, Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI). Are they our new thought police?
The CEI website describes their organization as a non-profit public policy organization dedicated to advancing the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty. Our mission is to promote both freedom and fairness by making good policy good politics. We make the uncompromising case for economic freedom because we believe it is essential for entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity to flourish.
The AG has demanded 20 years of their climate work and their goal is intimidation. This is a fishing expedition and if they succeed in their assault, it will have a chilling effect on free speech. CEI is fighting back and their press release follows.
Competitive Enterprise Institute Will Fight Subpoena from US Virgin Islands AG
Attack on Free Speech Is Abuse and Intimidation
April 7, 2016
The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) today denounced a subpoena from Attorney General Claude E. Walker of the U.S. Virgin Islands that attempts to unearth a decade of the organization’s materials and work on climate change policy. This is the latest effort in an intimidation campaign to criminalize speech and research on the climate debate, led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and former Vice President Al Gore.
“CEI will vigorously fight to quash this subpoena. It is an affront to our First Amendment rights of free speech and association for Attorney General Walker to bring such intimidating demands against a nonprofit group,” said CEI General Counsel Sam Kazman. “If Walker and his allies succeed, the real victims will be all Americans, whose access to affordable energy will be hit by one costly regulation after another, while scientific and policy debates are wiped out one subpoena at a time.”
The subpoena requests a decade’s worth of communications, emails, statements, drafts, and other documents regarding CEI’s work on climate change and energy policy, including private donor information. It demands that CEI produce these materials from 20 years ago, from 1997-2007, by April 30, 2016.
On March 30, 2016, Attorney General Schneiderman, former Vice President Al Gore, and attorneys general from Massachusetts, Virginia, Connecticut, Maryland, Vermont, as well as Attorney General Walker, held a press conference in New York City to announce “an unprecedented coalition of top law enforcement officials committed to aggressively protecting and building upon the recent progress the United States has made in combating climate change.” Schneiderman said that the group, calling itself “AGs United for Clean Power,” will address climate change by threatening criminal investigations and charges against companies, policy organizations, scientists, and others who disagree with its members’ climate policy agenda.
CEI has long been a champion of sound climate change policy, and opposed previous attempts to use McCarthy-style tactics by officials aiming to limit discussions between nonprofit policy groups and the private sector regarding federal policies. CEI is being represented in this matter by attorneys Andrew M. Grossman and David B. Rivkin, Jr., who recently founded the Free Speech in Science Project to defend First Amendment rights against government abuses.
This is particularly shocking because they are going after a think tank, not an oil or gas company. Think about that!
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told the gaggle of press that “The bottom line is simple: Climate change is real” and if companies are committing fraud by “lying” about the dangers of climate change, they will “pursue them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Loretta Lynch told leftist Senator Whitehouse recently that the Department of Justice was looking into prosecuting climate change deniers.
It was only last year, when we laughed at this leftist despot.
A corollary to this is the IRS’s persecution of conservative 501c3 groups. When the brouhaha was going on about them being denied tax exempt status, it came out that they were required to provide membership lists, position papers, records of all meetings and all of that.
We send people to Washington to protect us. They promise to do that. They don’t. The Bill of Rights is being ripped to shreds before our very eyes and all Paul Ryan can talk about is everybody holding hands and singing “Kumbayah”.
This has nothing to do with politics – it’s science – pure and simple. CO2 absorbs heat – co2 levels go up – temperature goes up – that’s it – your high school chemistry class taught you that – be part of the solution not the problem!
Really? Then why did Christiana Figueres, the Executive Secretary of UNFCCC declare last year before the Paris Climate Change conference that
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution.”
Because we are going to have to “intentionally, within a defined period of time, change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years” to effectively combat global warming… See, it’s that simple, no conspiracy, just a difficult world wide issue that needs to be addressed.
BrettP,
Yes it is a scientific fact that CO2 absorbs heat. So do a lot of things. But we don’t understand a lot about how the process works as it relates to CO2. Is the process linear? In other words as an example: If at 100ppm CO2 causes a .3 Degree increase in temperature then does 200ppm cause .6 degrees and 400ppm cause a 1.2 degree change? Hint: It doesn’t and we are not 100% sure why the relationship is non-linear. We can’t even agree what should be a normal CO2 level in the atmosphere 100ppm? 200ppm? 300ppm? 400ppm? If we can’t agree what is normal then how can we say what is acceptable? Not to mention that life on Earth is 100% dependent on CO2. You know the whole circle of life thing also taught in HighSchool Chemistry. We breath in air, exhale CO2, plants absorb CO2 and give of oxygen. Take the CO2 away and life on this planet goes with it. And then there is the fact that CO2 is really a bit player in the whole potential warming scenario. The number one greenhouse gas responsible for over 90% of any potential atmospheric heating is Water Vapor, better known as clouds! Why do we never hear about the evils of clouds? Well it’s hard to demonize clouds even more important it’s harder to monetize clouds. Who does one shake down for money from clouds? Mother Nature? Global Warming is a political issue NOT a scientific one.
Good reply John the brettps of this world are nothing but wannabe bullies just like fat a s s Al Gore . They would sell their own mother for a few dollars more. Gore is losing millions in his carbon trading scam if they don’t get their way. Gore wants to be a billionaire and he doesn’t care a hoot about who goes into the poor house by being taxed out of a living.
Only 7 percent of Co2 in the atmosphere is caused by man-made activities. 93 percent is naturally occurring. This single fact is enough to question the validity of climate models that predict the man-made portion of Co2 is causing any problems. The idea that the 7 percent of man-made Co2 is causing an imbalance that the earth’s eco-system is unable to compensate for is far from proven science.
The current debate has everything to do with politics. The only solutions put forth to combat “climate change” has been to charge polluters in wealthy, modern countries while opening up pollution standards to third world countries and those who simply refuse to comply. (Think China) Just follow the money and you’ll find the truth.
Mike, I have seen this before. Please explain. Short statements like that look like simple lies. So please provide a good source your fact. And, an explanation and list of the major natural sources. I would like to know more about this. If your fact is correct, it is very significant.
“BrettP” two things. First…it SHOULD be about science but it is about politics. Second your little “science lesson” is totally flawed. In the laboratory, all things being equal, an increase in C02 causes increased warming. But the earth is not a closed laboratory. There are very complex systems, feedbacks, that are far more important than any changes in CO2. Increased water vapor causing more clouds which tends to cool…that’s just ONE of a multitude of complex feedbacks that are at work. High School chemistry is a nice place to start. But it isn’t going to get you very far in the long, long journey to the truth.
Your high school education seems to be lacking. While increased levels of CO2 CAN cause the effect of which you wrote, there is the question of QUANTITY. Depending upon which model/study you believe, the man made CO2 is .5 to 4% of that generated globally. This is a trivial amount and is overshadowed by even a single large scale event such as a volcanic eruption. The climate of the Earth has been changing since the planet was formed. For moronic libtards to claim that the trivial amount of CO2 which is generated by man is the cause of the current fluctuations in climate is not only absurd, but is utterly non-scientific. Sorry, the moronic libtard scam will need to try another tactic if it wants the intelligent, educated among us to be supportive.
DrPF
Actually atmospheric CO2 doesn’t absorb “heat”; it absorbs infrared radiation outbound from the earth and then emits photons, half of which go off to space and half of which return down toward earth, warming the troposphere on the way. And that’s it! But wait! Just how much tropospheric temperature increase is due to this human caused re-radiation from CO2? If the answer is “not much”, why should we be worried?
Since 1999 CO2 has climbed steadily from 3.5 to 4 molecules per 10,000 molecules in the atmosphere. According to highly accurate microwave satellite sensing, confirmed by radiosonde balloons, the global temperature increase over those 17 years is essentially flat. Did your high school chemistry course equip you to explain this?
Amen !!!!! So much ignorance around that makes echo on some private interest
We need to follow the money
Who benefits from keeping polluting and don’t pay for it!!!!!!!
Its amazing I will get a fine or arrested if I litter and look what happen in the BP Golf of Mexico disaster NOTHING
All the fishing of the coastal towns is gone you cannot eat that no more
All politics you brain deal moron!
Have you been sitting on your brains your whole life? It is only about politics. It is a scam to steal money from richer countries and redistribute to the poorer countries. In 2010 a top U.N. official admitted it and in 2015 another top U.N. official admitted it. The corrupt scientists have been caught changing data to match their theories. Your little science lesson is sub-moronic. There are to many variables to accurately predict the weather on a long term basis. I am not even going to try to reform you. The whole point of this article is people are going to be prosecuted for their opinion which is a violation of the constitution. When you do a scientific study, you record the information and make an opinion based on the information. Opinion is thought, thought is not a crime. One more item. If man-made global warming is real, then what caused all the dramatic cycles from hot to ice age millions and millions of years before humans even existed?
YOU ARE WRONG! TEMP GOES UP FIRST BEFORE CO2 LEVELS GO UP SHOWING ME YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT BUT LIBERAL LYING TALKING POINTS!
In a closed system that would be correct but The World is not a Closed System. We have the Carbon cycle to recycle CO2 out of the air by plants! PLANTS THRIVE in CO2 rich environments! The Plants on Earth have been starving! They barely have enough to feed. The CO2 concentration needs to be 4 times more than today for Plants to live well! You are denying plants food necessary for their survival.
Very true Ryan has been bought off as are the majority in Washington —
The stimulus arranged by bama in the onset off his rain –is money used to bribe
who ever is important enough to get in the way
This latest move is communism pure and simple
You are completely correct. Keep speaking out loudly. We need to point the light of justice at these clowns. Vote out every PROGRESSIVE of both parties and cut off all of their funding.
The way to break this is to hire investigators study the AG’s, and publicize their affairs, corruption and area’s of their life they want hidden. In other words give them a taste of their own medicine. Destroy their careers.
Also look into the funding source of who wrote this article – this is an archaic approach to science – co2 levels are going up due to fossil fuel consumption – it is absorbing heat – that make the temp go up – you are deluding yourself that this political – support your kids and grandkids and something to avoid climate change!
Uh, Brett, that assertion has been disproven. Long ago in fact. Of course, since it doesn’t agree with the accepted “model” (“narrative”) of climate change, it has been labeled in a very pre-biased fashion as “denier nonsense”, but the research is showing that mankind has done (in purely scientific terms) “diddley-squat” to affect the climate of the earth.
Just another way to direct millions of dollars to the elite and their cronies, while guess who gets to pay for it? You got it – you and me pal. One Global World Order is underway now and has been for sometime. Al Gore is a phony and a fraud!!!
So putting aside robust debate, differences of opinion or ongoing research regarding the climate we have now reached a point that if one does not see it your way then to jail they go? We do not live in a totalitarian society Ms AG and much of what is being discussed has happened before the proof being in the ICE CORE samples we have, further more magnetic poles have shifted numerous times as we see this in volcanic rock samples, lastly Yellowstone Caldera will BLOW one day too whether you like any of this or not fact is fact. Earth is a living biosphere and it will change go through cycles and yes have catastrophic periods as one only has to look back in our ancient records that have been recovered and made public. You are not the final voice on climate, you do not have the authority under the powers of your office thankfully. Debate, discussion and robust competition made America great and it will continue to remain the same long after you and the current President are gone, you cannot suppress an idea, a belief and a hope, that would be freedom madam AG, FREEDOM will always reign.
Do you wonder why the AG for the Virgin Island initiated this lawsuit ? It’s because his entire island system will not exist in a few decades – how many melting ice sheets and “nuisance” flooding episodes in Miami will it take your news organization to understand climate change is a scientific reality and has nothing to with politics? We have to reduce CO2 levels so your kids and my kids can live in a world that is safe and free and whatever else you believe in? The longer you misconstrue this as political the more difficult it will be to get back on track. CO2 absorbing heat is something you learned about in high school – the oil industry that turns out silly articles like this one knows this full well – the reporter and this organization are being used as tools by a consortium of interests that want to eek out a few more profitable quarters before the oceans rise more, more displacement of people occur – it’s time to admit your mistake and take this issue on!
Really? Then why did Christiana Figueres, the Executive Secretary of UNFCCC declare last year before the Paris Climate Change conference that
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution.”
http://www.unric.org/en/latest-un-buzz/29623-figueres-first-time-the-world-economy-is-transformed-intentionally
During the dinosaur period, CO2 levels were 400 times greater than what they are now. This has been proven by geologist’s research. I guess the dino’s were really abusing the use of fossil fuels even back then!
Really? I guess you don’t know that Al Gore bought an ocean front villa for 9 million. I guess he is not worried about ocean rising. (Miami is sinking)I am sorry to tell you that the sun is going onto a cooling period (solar minimum) which it does every 206 years. 206 years ago we had the Dalton Minimum and 206 years before that we had the Maunder Minimum which the Florida Everglades froze. . Educate yourself on the Electric Universe in which we live. Educate yourself on CO2 which currently represents less that 1/2 of 1% which plants use to grow, (photosynthesis process) produce fruit and give off Oxygen. Educate yourself that the Earth has had CO2 levels as high as 14% during the Mesozoic Era.
The ice sheets are expanding at both poles. When you read a story you must consider the source. When you read “science say” or The “consensus” is that the Antarctic sea ice is melting in all probably these “so called scientists” are being paid by the government. If you don’t bark the government propaganda you will lose your job or not get a government grant for your “pseudo” research. I hope you know that the IPCC has been falsifying data for many years. They have been hacked years ago have have been EXPOSED as frauds.
A DEFECTOR tells why they are pushing global warming. When you read this you’ll understand why Obama is shutting down the coal plants which is the only thing he as done as per his election promises. Oh that’s right, transform Amerika.
Search term – Another Climate Alarmist Admits Real Motive Behind Warming Scare
Search term – John Casey of NASA – Dark Winter
Search term – Ben Furgason (youtube)
Search term – Adapt 2030 David Dubine (youtube)
Search term – parrotandlinks shhhh Quiet don’t tell anyone the truth (many links to others)
I challenge you to Seek truth. You have PURPOSEFULLY been told lies.
p.s. it’s called the Hegelian Dialectic , Order out of Chaos
WBP, GIVE ME ONE STUDY THAT SHOWS A CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP EXISTS BETWEEN INCREASED CO2 LEVELS AND INCREASED TEMP LEVELS WHEN IT IS A KNOWN FACT THAT TEMP INCREASES(EARTH) EVEN HUNDREDS OF YEARS BEFORE CO2 LEVELS INCREASE!
These are totalitarian tyrannical actions by those who hold office and abuse their power. They are willing to persecute, charge and imprison anyone who dares to disagree with them and their holy religion “CIimate Control”. That means there is only one thing left for us to do to THEM! Go ahead, Keep pushing…
This is an attack on free speech. Whether you believe in “climate change” as presented by these people or not, the root of science is the ability to question all aspects of any hypothesis. Theories must stand the test of time, not political establishment. Legal and social pressures to not speak out resemble the days of Copernicus and Galileo. Climate change is what came from global warming. Why the name change? Climate change has always been occurring, with and without humans. Whether or not we contribute to it, or how much we contribute to it. Those that search for ways to disprove an idea may end up proving the truth of part or all of that idea. To separate humans from part of the equation may expose other contributions that are ignored or unknown. To concentrate solely on humans as the major source is folly as well as unscientific.
Wrong again, bro. Its not folly. The scientific method relies on data. The data suggests that there’s TOO Many of us on this planet. Take your intellectual blinders off. Don’t argue semantics. Use your brain in the right way. How can we fix this?
There’s an urgency here.
First Amendment rights of think tanks and everyone should be protected, however so should our children and their children. Where’s the reasonable compromise? Oh right, we don’t do that anymore in this country. When 999 out of 1,000 scientists agree that industrialization is producing/unearthing more heat trapping carbon dioxide than any natural event in the history of our planet (which is a few billion years older than half of US citizens believe), should we let the one scientist who disagrees dictate policy because of his right to free speech?
If it was only one scientist who disagrees I could well see your point. The fact is many scientists disagree and the ones who vehemently believe in climate change, formerly known as global warming but they changed it for political reasons, do not allow a dissenting voice. There is no compromise, no middle ground, it’s a liberal my-way-or-the-highway and they garner bravado from the last 7 years of government administration. One should not dictate policy because of a right to free speech. Policy should be formed, developed and implemented by more than one side of the argument, and that is not what is happening.
The inquisition is back.
If you don’t agree with the high priests, you will be tarred, rolled in feathers and stretched on the rack.
This action by the AG’s just confirms Man Made Global Warming is more a political issue than one driven by real hard science. Having lost the debate based on hard science they are now trying to resort to political solutions for a scientific problem. We can’t agree what should be a normal CO2 level in the atmosphere 100ppm? 200ppm? 300ppm? 400ppm? If we can’t agree what is normal then how can we say what is not normal? Not to mention that life on Earth is 100% dependent on CO2. You know the whole circle of life thing also taught in High School Chemistry. We breath in air, exhale CO2, plants absorb CO2 and give of oxygen. Take the CO2 away and life on this planet ceases to exist. And then there is the fact that CO2 is really a bit player in the whole potential warming scenario.
The number one greenhouse gas responsible for over 90% of any potential atmospheric heating is Water Vapor, better known as clouds! Why do we never hear about the evils of clouds? Well it’s hard to demonize clouds even more important it’s harder to monetize clouds. Who does one shake down for money from clouds? Mother Nature? This group illustrates Global Warming is a political issue NOT a scientific one.
There doesn’t have to be a ‘normal’ CO2 concentration to aim for before action is taken. The primary concern is sudden, rapid climate change, forcing us to adapt when mother nature decides rather than when we’re ready. Right now there are indications of climate change, particularly severe in the north polar region, and the suggestion is that it will become more widespread in the coming decades. That is the point of contention. Climate change may moderate over time and/or it may not spread, that remains to be seen as we learn more.
In the meantime the question isn’t to wait for absolute scientific certainty before acting, as nice as that would be, because that certainty may take so long to arrive that it put us on mother nature’s schedule. Which is to say it would cause humanitarian devastation.
The sensible response is to take action to divest our economies from those factors which are considered to be contributing factors to the change in climate. This is what makes the issue a political matter more than a purely scientific one.
In your example, clouds can contribute significantly to the retention of heat. In the context of my explanation then, if there were an effective way to moderate cloud formation to control warming then I think many people on both sides of the argument would be in favour.
Either way, if it turns out we wasted money on a problem that was never going to materialize, then it’s simply the cost of being prudent, just as exists in all other areas of our lives.
I suggest a coalition of AGs who agree that Americans who would deny other law-abiding US citizens their freedom to exercise their 2nd Amendement right be supoenaed also…Where were Herring and his band of activist AGs when Obama “claerly viloated the Constitution”?
Well the libtards need to try everything they can to suppress the truth. This scam is their holy grail…getting socialism enacted around the world and enslaving everyone under their control is their ultimate goal and they cannot let that pesky truth stand in the way….
Global warming once again is the financial means for Agenda 21! Don’t be fooled by these elite terrorists.
Really Al Gore, you’re one for telling people how to live with your 20 room mansion (excluding 8 bathrooms) and pool house in Tenn. where in 06 your yearly electric bill was $30,000.00. Let’s not stop there, recently 2009 Gore purchased a 9 million dollar beach front estate in California, also the 4400 sq. ft. Tudor in Virginia, he also owns the family tobacco farm in Tenn. along with a zinc mine, where the EPA has sited the processing plant several times. He also rents out a trailer he owns in Tenn. also. So I think Mr. Gore needs to do some real down sizing before he goes after anyone on the Global warming issues.
Talk about hypocrisy, this is a prime example of the elitist attitude that this wealthy bunch of polticans display on a daily basis. Now you can see why him and Slick Willy got together, I am sure if Hillary were to get elected their is an appointment somewhere for good old “Al”. Maybe head of the EPA, would not surprise me!!
It is all a lie! Only the lying lib politicians will gain from this childish bullcrap and lies!
Prove it fat AL!
If a company is selling a product to people all over the world, and said company discovers that their product is causing the sixth mass extinction event on earth but fund a massive dis-information campaign to hide this from the public, then that company, and/or the think tanks that promote their lies should be held criminally responsible.
