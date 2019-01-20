Breaking! Details of Mueller’s Interactions with BuzzFeed

The Washington Post reported Saturday evening that one of the BuzzFeed reporters approached Mueller’s office to tell them he had a story about Michael Cohen claiming Trump told him to lie to Congress. But that is all he said.

The reporter informed Mueller’s spokesman, Peter Carr, that he and a colleague had “a story coming stating that Michael Cohen was directed by President Trump himself to lie to Congress about his negotiations related to the Trump Moscow project,” according to copies of their emails provided by a BuzzFeed spokesman. Importantly, the reporter made no reference to the special counsel’s office specifically or evidence that Mueller’s investigators had uncovered.

With the limited information he was given, Peter Carr said they would decline to comment. When the story came out, it far exceeded expectations.

…the reporting alleged that Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and self-described fixer, “told the special counsel that after the election, the president personally instructed him to lie,” and that Mueller’s office learned of the directive “through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents.”

Mueller’s team then discussed how they would publicly deal with it since none of it was accurate.

Carr reportedly stated that he would have gone to greater lengths to stop the BuzzFeed reporters from publishing the story “had he known it would allege Cohen had told the special counsel Trump directed him to lie — or that the special counsel was said to have learned this through interviews with Trump Organization witnesses, as well as internal company emails and text messages.”

Before the story was written, Carr sent Cohen’s plea hearing transcript to BuzzFeed and, according to Washington Post’s sources, hoped BuzzFeed would realize Cohen never said Trump directed him to lie.

Finally, the Trump Organization officials told BuzzFeed the story was inaccurate.

When the story came out, the special counsel sought out the alleged two law enforcement sources for the story. He couldn’t find anyone who would fit the description and who were involved in the matter. That is allegedly why the special counsel took all day to come out with the statement debunking the story.

There you have it. None of the story is accurate according to the Special Counsel’s office. Perhaps Michael Cohen said it to the reporters, but he didn’t say it to the Special Counsel’s team.

BUZZFEED DOUBLED DOWN

Disgustingly, BuzzFeed won’t back off their story that was debunked by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. They have instead doubled down. They pinned the tweet linking to the story at the top of their Twitter page.

BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal also defended the report Saturday.

“As we’ve re-confirmed our reporting, we’ve seen no indication that any specific aspect of our story is inaccurate. We remain confident in what we’ve reported, and will share more as we are able,” Mittenthal said in a statement Saturday, the second in two days the media outlet released to defend the article.

The President’s personal attorney called on the Department of Justice to investigate BuzzFeed and their story. Leaks are illegal if this is what this is.

JEFFREY TOOBIN GOT SOMETHING RIGHT!

We can agree with Jeffrey Toobin on a statement he makes in the clip below, but he’s in the minority. The left-wing media is still promoting the BuzzFeed story.

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said that what “people are going to take from this story is that the news media are a bunch of leftist liars who are dying to get the president, and they’re willing to lie to do it…I just think this is a bad day for us.”

WATCH:

DISGRACEFUL TINGLES

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, aka “Tingles”, is still pushing the BuzzFeed story.

It’s disgraceful that Matthews would push an article with no evidence by at least one shady co-author after the original statement made by Robert Mueller’s office. What will he say now with this new information?

WATCH: