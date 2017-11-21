Breaking…FBI, DoJ Came In With a Decision about the Trump ‘Dossier’

The FBI has made a decision about the Russia dossier and it’s going to cause liberals to lose sleep. It has been the left’s favorite bash Trump manual. Don’t be surprised if no one in the mainstream media reports this and continues the charade.

The FBI and DoJ officials told congressional investigators they can’t verify or corroborate any of the substantiative allegations made in the ‘dossier’ which was put together on behalf of the DNC and the Clinton campaign.

According to Washington Examiner, the FBI received the first installment of the dossier in July 2016 with other installments coming later. They spent a year examining the ‘dossier’, dubbed the “garbage dossier” by investigative reporter and TV commentator Bob Woodward.

In August, the House Intel Committee subpoenaed the FBI for all the information they had on it. Justice forwarded nothing but did say they were not able to verify any of the charges of a conspiracy between the Russians and the Trump campaign contained in the dossier.

There goes that narrative!

At the end of October, partisan Adam Schiff said about the dossier, “a lot of that has been corroborated.” He knew the truth at the time.

Rep. Adam Schiff: Most important question about Trump dossier is not who paid for it, but “how much of it is true.” https://t.co/vRa3o6ENZI pic.twitter.com/4WgyDKV37H — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2017

Only last Wednesday, pencil neck Adam Schiff said “a lot of it has turned out to be true.” Schiff lied to the Wall Street Journal:

“The biggest thing that I think people need to realize about the dossier is that Christopher Steele discovered that the Russians were embarked on a broad effort to help the Trump campaign before our own intelligence agencies came to the same conclusion,” Schiff told the Journal. “In the broadest outline of what he investigated, he proved more than prescience — he proved accurate in terms of the Russian involvement and what their motivations were.”

He knew this was untrue.

Much of the ‘dossier’ has been debunked.

The allegations against Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer have been “convincingly debunked”, the House has advised. The dossier, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele with Kremlin operatives painted Cohen as a traitor who worked with the Russians to help Trump win.

We need to know next if the dossier was used to obtain the FISA warrant which set off the witch hunt against Trump, his family and his campaign.

Still no Russia collusion, yet Special Counsel Robert Mueller is still running amok with 14 operatives, mostly Clinton donors, investigating anything he wants in what has become a fishing expedition.