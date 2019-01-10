Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday did exactly what he said he would do — block the House bills the President does not endorse.

He blocked two House-passed funding bills that would reopen the federal government.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.), surrounded by roughly two dozen of their Senate Democratic colleagues, tried to get consent to bring up a bill that would fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through Feb. 8, as well as a separate package that would fund the remaining agencies without current-year appropriations through Sept. 30.

As McConnell said, they are “show votes” since the President won’t sign them. They give Democrats photo-ops, nothing more.

Workers going without pay beginning January 14th is a serious concern, although overshadowed by the desperate situation at the border. Nonetheless, it needs to be resolved.

BILL TO PAY FEDERAL WORKERS

House Republicans introduced a bill Wednesday that offers to pay federal employees who work during the government shutdown.

As the government enters its 19th day of a partial shutdown, five Republican lawmakers, Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, Indiana Rep. Susan Brooks, Colorado Rep. Scott Tipton, and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith, introduced legislation that would require federal workers be paid during the partial shutdown.

“While Democrats continue to play politics with border security, federal employees dedicated to their mission of keeping America safe and our border secure are still going to work knowing they will be missing their paychecks,” Gibbs said in a Wednesday statement.

Gibbs blamed the Democrats for the shutdown and for federal workers not getting paid. he blasted them:

They should not be caught in the middle of political ploys by politicians who are not serious about securing our border. If they are working to protect America and the lives of our citizens, they should be getting their paychecks on time. We shouldn’t be forcing these men and women to shoulder the burden of Democrats’ unwillingness to work with President Trump and Congressional Republicans to solve the humanitarian and security crisis on our Southern Border.

Democrats want the workers in the middle so they can shift public opinion in their direction. For Democrats, it’s all politics all the time.

Yesterday, during the Wednesday Oval Office meeting, Schumer kept raising his voice and Pelosi made it clear that even if the President opened the government, they would not provide the funding.

The border is in crisis and there are serious humanitarian concerns.

It isn’t surprising that the vulnerable — the children — are primarily the ones coming in sick with illnesses they didn’t just get once in Border Patrol custody.

Weeks after mainstream media outlets reported that illegal immigrants don’t bring disease into the United States, the Border Patrol reveals that it is getting slammed daily with dozens of illegal immigrants carrying “serious illnesses.”

This includes tuberculosis, influenza, and pneumonia.

In fact, a Guatemalan migrant who died in U.S. custody on Christmas Eve had Influenza B, a virus that causes respiratory infections.

Federal agents are referring 50 illegal immigrants a day for urgent medical care, according to figures obtained by Washington D.C.’s conservative newspaper, The Washington Times.

Authorities say “it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”

Many of the migrants have tuberculosis, parasites or the flu, the feds confirm. There are also lots of pregnant women about to give birth (anchor babies).

The article quotes Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan saying that most of the illegal immigrants were sick when they arrived at the U.S. border. “Many were ill before they departed their homes,” McAleenan said. “We’re talking about cases of pneumonia, tuberculosis, parasites. These are not things that developed urgently in a matter of days.”

Half of the ill are children, according to the report.

Watch:

SHOCKING REPORT

As if all that isn’t shocking enough, apparently, there is plenty of money right now to pay for the wall. The Defense Department had a $27 billion surplus last year.

REPORT: Amid Trump\’s border wall fight, Defense Dept audit makes stunning reveal: Pentagon let BILLIONS in unused funds ‘expire’ https://t.co/nJuRcMQK4g — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) January 10, 2019