BREAKING! Muslim Socialist Rep to Introduce Articles of Impeachment

Before the end of the month, Muslim socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Democrat from Michigan, announced she will introduce articles of impeachment to oust the lawfully-elected President.

This comes two days after Rep. Jerrold Nadler, another leftist, said there was no proof the President committed a crime, but he believes he did. The eight House committees investigating the President are currently looking for crimes.

Rep. Nadler said he is hunting for proof and has attempted to slow talk of impeachment down. He admitted he doesn’t have proof and that he is running a campaign to convince Americans to impeach the President.

But Tlaib, a hard-left radical, said constituents and activists are begging for Democrats to launch the effort, creating “a sense of urgency” that will compel her to introduce articles before month’s end.

That isn’t what the polls reflect. The latest poll shows 59 percent of Americans do not want the President impeached.

“We saw record turnout in an election year, where people wanted to elect a jury that would begin the impeachment proceedings to Donald Trump,” Tlaib said.

“We want to work on these economic justice issues, racial justice issues, and everything. But guess what? There is a wall there, and a constitutional crisis that is not going to [let us] do our jobs as American Congress members to push a lot of these agendas forward.”

She has to ask what the articles of impeachment were called.

This is taking place as her good friend Ilhan Omar is under fire for anti-semitism. She too has been labeled an anti-Semite. Their other good friend AOC is under fire for all the idiotic statements and policies she puts forward.

