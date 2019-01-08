BREAKING! Networks to Give EQUAL TIME to Chuck & Nancy After Unhinged Attack

President Trump will tell America Tuesday night that there is a crisis at the border that demands a solution from Congress in the form of a border wall, Vice President Pence told CBS News. He will lay out “the facts about the genuine humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.”

CHUCK & NANCY DEMAND EQUAL TIME AND GET IT

Democrats own all the networks and get positive coverage any time they want it. Despite that, they demanded they be treated as the President’s equals. They DEMANDED equal time immediately after his speech.

They had temper tantrums over the speech.

They viciously claimed: “Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime.”

It’s Alinsky tactics at work. The left dehumanizes all on the right with whom they disagree.

They DEMANDED equal time as if this were a State of the Union address. It’s absurd, but they got it.

As of Tuesday morning, several networks said they would oblige. Several NBC employees said NBC would give time to let Democrats speak on the air after Trump speaks.

NBC, CBS, and CNN have all announced that they will be broadcasting the Democratic response to President Trump’s address from the Oval Office.

It’s absurd.

What rubbish. He’s the President of the United States. Obama addressed the nation many times without rebuttal except for the State of the Union. When presidents address Congress, which is by its nature co-governed by all parties, the opposition must be given a response. Not here. https://t.co/HvziPmQe2F — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 8, 2019

Chuck and Nancy’s joint TEMPER TANTRUM statement issued Monday:

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer released this joint statement on the President’s plans for a televised address Tuesday evening:

“The facts are clear: President Trump has the power to stop hurting the country by re-opening the government and ending the Trump Shutdown.

“Democrats and an increasing number of Republicans in Congress have repeatedly urged the President and Leader McConnell to end the Trump Shutdown and re-open the government while Congress debates the President’s expensive and ineffective wall. Unfortunately, President Trump keeps rejecting the bipartisan House-passed bills, which have already received strong bipartisan support in the Senate, to re-open the government. Instead, he is still demanding that American taxpayers pay at least $5.7 billion for his wall, which can’t pass either chamber of Congress and of course, Mexico is not paying for.

“Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime.

“On Day One of the new Congress, the House passed bipartisan legislation that honors our responsibility to protect the American people with funding for smart, effective border security solutions – just not the President’s wasteful and ineffective wall.”

SARAH SANDERS MISSTATEMENT

Unfortunately, press secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox interviewer Chris Wallace on Sunday that border patrol captured 3,000 or 4,000 terrorists at the southern border. That was incorrect. That number of potential terrorists came in by plane.

It will undoubtedly be used against the President.

The fact is there are NO NUMBERS KEPT at the southern border. There is no vehicle to check this out. Border Patrol has, however, reported that more foreigners from around the world are now entering through our southern border. People not from Mexico or Central America are pouring it. Many of those come from terror nations or nations with active terror cells.

Kellyanne Conway addressed it last night on The Ingraham Angle:

