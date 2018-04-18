Breaking: Obama’s Army of Agents Spied On And Surveilled Donald Trump

Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Clapper were among the most powerful people in U.S. history. Under Barack Obama’s leadership, they commanded armies of armed agents who were empowered to bug and wiretap almost anyone, including the presidential candidate and his campaign. They operated in total secrecy and had virtually unlimited budgets.

The rogue Special Counsel is acting as the Attorney General with Rod Rosenstein while Jeff Sessions sits back, welcoming his powerlessness. Like Pilate, he was washed his hands of it.

We now know these bureaucrats, under the authority and leadership of Barack Obama spied on and surveilled Donald Trump. Not only that, Barack Obama directed and was involved in it.

The book by former FBI Director James Comey and the daily hyperbolic John Brennan tweets demonstrate the hate and audacity these men hold for their political adversaries.

Comey’s tabloid book is filled with gossip, innuendo, opinion, pettiness, and vitriol. There is nothing new for Donald Trump but in it, he does suggest former attorney general Loretta Lynch could be in legal trouble.

Lynch responded in a statement but the last line was perhaps the harshest.

“I have known James Comey almost 30 years. Throughout his time as director we spoke regularly about some of the most sensitive issues in law enforcement and national security,” Lynch said. “If he had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did.”

If anyone was unfit for office, it was Jim Comey, both morally and professionally. He leaked, lied, and brandishes his hate proudly.

McCabe has turned on Comey, Comey has turned on McCabe and Loretta Lynch, while Lynch has turned on Comey. This is why we must get the facts. We must know what went on in these corrupt, politicized agencies. And we have to get the information before the elections. The DoJ is trying to run out the clock.

When he knew Hillary and the DNC paid for the dossier, Comey failed to tell the president. It’s in the book and he has said it in interviews, coyly exonerating himself with his explanation that it wasn’t part of his mission or some such thing.

Comey knew about the spying. Brennan knew. Susan Rice knew. They all knew because they were doing the bidding of the President at the time. They unmasked, spied, and surveilled then-candidate, Donald Trump, and his campaign, even after the election. These same people might still maintain their Top Secret security clearances.

They Mocked the President

The President was roundly mocked in March of 2017 for tweeting, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! As it turns out, that appears to be true. The President was spied on and surveilled with the full knowledge and under the direction of President Obama and his chief aide Denis McDonough.

So many times, Trump tweets something that our fakestream media, Democrats, and Never Trumpers say is ridiculous, but it turns out to be true.

As it appears, President Trump was not only spied on, he was surveilled according to Rep. Mark Meadows.

In an interview with Patrick Johnson on WPTF Radio, Rep. Mark Meadows confirmed that not only was the campaign spied on but so was President Trump.

Rep. Mark Meadows said, “It now appears that the State Department and the White House at the very highest levels including the president himself were involved in this whole narrative in investigating Donald Trump.”

He added that the dossier was behind most of it. The dirt from the fake dossier was the excuse. It enabled the FBI and DOJ “to surveil Donald Trump and spy on an American citizen.”

“It’s just not the way we normally think of our FBI and DOJ officials, in fact, the mass majority of them are great patriots serving their country”.

He went on to say, “We believe that contrary to his public statements that not only was President Obama aware but his Chief of Staff Denis McDonough had a briefing on August the 12th of 2016. And then there was another briefing in September. The text messages that I’ve had the privilege of reviewing and some of the other correlating information which strongly suggests that there was not only information given to the White House but indeed they were involved in drafting some of the action of the Department of Justice and FBI in the fall of 2016. That’s troubling when you see one President allowing their DOJ to get involved in a political campaign.”

This is what happens when all the power is in the hands of a few. It is what happens when a president politicizes overly-large government agencies and sics them on the people without any legitimate basis.

When gossip by the opposition is enough to spy on an American, we all need to worry.

The radio show information came via The Gateway Pundit.