Breaking…Paid Radicals Will Disrupt Any Vote on Kavanaugh Next Week

Protesters from several radical leftwing activist groups, including Center for Popular Democracy, the Women’s March, Indivisible, Moveon.org & Housing Works, are being bussed into D.C. to march on the Senate next week to disrupt any vote on Kavanaugh.

Paul Sperry reports that there is training Sunday night, 7:30 PM, at St. Stephens of Incarnation Church, 1525 Newton Street NW in the Mount Pleasant area of DC.

ALL EXPENSES COVERED

This church will also provide lodging for the rabble and act as their staging ground throughout the week. Protesters’ jail bail, legal fees [for planned rioting and disruptions], and transportation are being paid for by these far-left groups, many of which are funded by leftist megadonor George Soros.

The hard left is desperate to derail President Trump’s conservative nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.

Expect more of the insane Democrat “protesting” funded by George Soros that we saw at the Judge Kavanaugh hearings.

How is it we keep hearing about Russia collusion with no evidence but we have evidence of George Soros undermining our Republic and we hear nothing?