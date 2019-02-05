BREAKING! “Persons of Interest” in Jussie Smollett Attack REVEALED

The latest information is in on ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett’s victimization at the hands of an alleged MAGA duo out to get him in sub-zero temperatures at 2 a.m. as he went to Subway to get a sandwich.

The two ‘persons of interest” in the case have been found. They are homeless men who were never near Smollett.

Also, Smollett never had a broken rib as claimed.

And, he won’t give his phone to police to prove he and his agent were on the phone as the attack took place.

It must also be noted that only one minute is unaccounted for. Police know that thanks to surveillance video. That means, two assailants would have had to come upon him out of nowhere, screaming it was ‘MAGA country” in a liberal area, beat him, pour a chemical on him, yell homophobic slurs, and put a noose around his neck. That’s a lot to do in a minute.

We will probably find proof of this attack when we find proof of Ruth Buzzy Ginsburg’s appearance this weekend at an event.

JUST IN: ‘Two persons of interest’ in relation to Jussie Smollett ‘attack’ in Chicago turn out to be homeless, were never near Smollett. Smollett also didn’t have a broken rib as he claimed. He also still refuses to give his phone to police, despite claiming it has evidence on it — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) February 5, 2019

Smollett was also seen holding the Subway sandwich when he returned to the building after the alleged attack. Subway is THAT GOOD! That only comes from one reporter, however, Rafer Weigl.

The actor also didn’t want to report the attack at first and told the police to turn off their body cams.

Notice the original report says nothing about a “MAGA attack”:

According to ABC News reporter, Rob Elgas, Chicago police said, “As of yesterday Chicago Police detectives started visiting a series of stores that the white rope, allegedly used in the attack, could have been sold from. Detectives are continuing to do that today.”

Reporter Rafer Weigl said that police are still treating Smollett as a victim, but if it’s found he’s lying, he will be held accountable.

New footage of the actual attacker just emerged. pic.twitter.com/DTFg0MAidd — CriticalToday (@mycriticaltoday) February 2, 2019