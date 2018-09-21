Breaking…Sen. Grassley Gives Ms. Blasey the New Conditions

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley appears to have had enough of the absurd run-around he’s getting from Mrs. Blasey and her far-left handlers. He has been trying to make arrangements for her to give her testimony but Ms. Blasey and her lawyers keep moving the goal posts.

He has given her until 10 p.m. tonight to respond to the hearing offer or the vote for Judge Kavanaugh will take place on Monday.

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley says if Prof. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond to the GOP hearing offer by 10pm, the committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination will happen Monday. pic.twitter.com/r14k6QWn4a — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 21, 2018

Read the full counter offer. While the Committee will meet some of her demands, they will not ask Judge Kavanaugh to testify first. He has the right to directly hear and respond to the testimony of his accuser.

They will also not subpoena Mark Judge. That is not what they do and he has already forwarded a sworn statement under penalty of a felony.

Here is the full counter offer from Senate Judiciary Republicans on terms for a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford sent earlier today (1/2): pic.twitter.com/3jwPEB7b3C — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 21, 2018

And the second half of the Senate Judiciary GOP proposal to Prof. Ford’s lawyers (2/2): pic.twitter.com/OMRnhg5b8X — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 21, 2018

Ms. Blasey set her undemocratic non-starter conditions earlier today. Click the link.