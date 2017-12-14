Breaking…State Rep. Dan Johnson Kills Himself After Sexual Allegations

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide. He shot himself on a bridge in Mt. Washington.

He was suffering from PTSD and he felt it won.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson posted the following message on his Facebook page:

The accusations from NPR are false GOD and only GOD knows the truth, nothing is the way they make it out to be. AMERICA will not survive this type of judge and jury fake news . Conservatives take a stand. I LOVE GOD and I LOVE MY WIFE, who is the best WIFE in the world,My Love Forever ! My Mom and Dad my FAMILY and all five of my kids and Nine grandchildren two in tummies and many more to come each of you or a total gift from GOD stay strong, REBECCA needs YOU . 9-11-2001 NYC/WTC, PTSD 24/7 16 years is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. IT Has Won This Life . BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME. “PLEASE LISTEN CLOSELY, Only Three things I ask of you to do,if you love me is (1)blame no person,Satan is the accuser, so blame the Devil himself. (2) Forgive and Love everyone especially yourself .(3)most importantly LOVE GOD. P.S. I LOVE MY FRIENDS YOU ARE FAMILY ! GOD LOVES ALL PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT !

His deathbed statement was to proclaim his innocence.

A then-17-year old girl said on New Year’s Eve, 2012 while she was living in the Heart of Fire City Church where Johnson was pastor. Johnson, who had been drinking a lot, came into her room, kissed her and fondled her under her clothes.

He was never charged. If he was guilty, wouldn’t he have been charged?